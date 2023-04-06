Roy Curtis: A eulogy is a reminder of the enduring power of humanity

It is a form of time travel, reimagining the figure in the sealed coffin in their prime years

On the hierarchy of precious, consoling acts of love, a funeral eulogy must rank tantalisingly close to the pyramid crest.

Touching the deepest nerve, announcing that not even monumental heartache can devour a family’s spirit, the orator celebrates a bond that even death is powerless to touch.

He or she remembers a parent, sibling, friend or, in the most devastating scenario, a child, and the simple, yet profoundly personal act of opening their heart somehow lightens their burden.

All around them, from every pew, the lullaby of friendship, a music gently coaxing the bereaved from the lightless cave of loss.

Attending two funerals — one in Kilcullen, the other in Blanchardstown — over the past seven days, the cathartic value of those few well-chosen words from the altar resonated.

Mourners traverse the entire range of the emotional bandwidth, shedding tears, smiling at soothing memories, giggling at humorous anecdotes that capture the essence of the stilled yet for so long animate heart they have gathered to remember.

And the knot of grief is loosened.

One of the most stirring and authentic of all sounds, an audience of companions wrapping a bereft, heartsick husband or daughter, mother or brother in the gown of their affection, is the applause at the conclusion of a eulogy.

An aria of camaraderie climbing to its highest note, a crescendo of love.

The ovation is another form of speech, one that requires no words. What it announces is: We are with you. We are here for you. You are not alone. It feels like a release valve for all the held-in emotion. Uncontainable solidarity spilling into the air.

A eulogy is a biography, a portrait, a remembering of the best of the deceased’s character.

It is a form of time travel, reimagining the figure in the sealed coffin in their prime years, travelling the world or playing sport, making their way in life or meeting the partner of their dreams.

If a funeral is a jolting reminder of our mortality, the shortness of the journey down the avenue of life, the eulogy offers the counterpoint of indelible remembrance. It is a verbal tattoo inked into the soul of all those in attendance.

Maybe we are sometimes inclined to edit when we speak, to erase the part of the story we’d prefer was forgotten.

But that’s OK, too.

Eulogy derives from the Greek eulogia, roughly translating as to speak well of, or, in other words to bathe in favourable light.

So much of what passes for conversation today, whether on social media platforms or talk radio or even parliamentary debates, is base, aggressive, insulting, devoid of kindness.

It’s a kind of medicine for the spirit to observe somebody step behind a raised dais on a church altar and pour large, unapologetic measures of affection, warmth and undiluted decency into the glass of life.

That simple act of generosity is, even at a moment of death, a reminder of the enduring power of humanity.

It is a way of declaring that heartache will not devour the spirits of a family suffering some of the most testing and dislocating days of their trek through life.

The two funerals were governed by wildly different circumstances.

At the first, there was a crushing, bewildering vista of a husband in the prime of life burying his beloved wife just weeks after an out-of-the-blue cancer diagnosis.

His desolation was absolute, the sobbing chorus of broken family and friends revealing the gaping wound left by her passing.

The second, while tinged with heartfelt sadness, was also a celebration by adult children of the passing of their elderly mother after a long and fulfilling life. What connected the two were the sentiments from the altar.

Words that formed a scaffold supporting a family edifice that might otherwise crumble.

Many poets and playwrights, wordsmiths and songwriters have sought to describe the power of love.

In Kilcullen last Monday, in Blanchardstown on Friday you didn’t have to search hard for its essence.

Because it was there in front of you, a reservoir of high-grade tenderness and affection.

A lake of love ready to wash over the heartbreak and offer every last drop of its cleansing power to anybody in a need of a drink.