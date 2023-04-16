Paul McGrath: Erik ten Hag’s big decision against Sevilla backfired

United boss made the wrong calls with his substitutions

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC at Old Trafford on April 13, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

I CAN ONLY blame Erik ten Hag for getting one thing wrong last Thursday night.

He should not have used up all his substitutions so quickly, leaving the Red Devils to play the last ten minutes with only ten men.

With so many changes available to managers nowadays, surely it is only common sense to keep one back for an injury.

But then, as an old friend said to me once, common sense is not very common.

Other than that, I don’t blame the United boss for making most of his changes.

His team are heading for a 65-game season if they get to the FA Cup final and the Europa League Final – something has to give for them.

Players have to be rested and protected from the workload.

Marcus Rashford is now injured, and Raphael Varane has joined him on the injured list, Ten Hag will be hoping the Frenchman has not picked up a very serious knock.

And, above all, no manager can plan for conceding two own goals in a match.

Whatever about the first one, the second header was going miles wide until the ball hit Harry Maguire and spun into the corner of the net.

The Sevilla goals mean a two-legged tie that was well in United’s control is now seriously troublesome.

They now have to go into the heat of the south of Spain next Thursday night and prevail – and they have to do it without the suspended Bruno Fernandes, who picked up a silly booking on Thursday.

Rashford will not be back in time for that game – and now this looks very much like the hardest of the two trophies United are still pursuing to win.

Injuries and suspensions are why the elite clubs like United carry big squads, full of top players.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is carried on stretcher after suffering an injury. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) — © AP

But at this time of the season, when one bad match can bring a full campaign’s work to an end, you want your cream available for the manager. If those top players are not there....

And United will get nothing easy this afternoon against Nottingham Forest as they fight for a Champions League place next season.

But this is just the sort of game that United have got to tough out and get the three points, with or without some of their top men.

It’s a match for the likes of Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay Victor Lindelof, Anthony Elanga and Antony to come up with the goods.

They have been on the fringe of things at Old Trafford this season and the club needs them to make a big contribution now in its time of need.

United really need them, and others, to deliver as they battle against fatigue and tiredness at the end of a long season, made even longer by the demands of a winter World Cup.

Of course, this match matters massively at the bottom of the table too, where Nottingham Forest are in big trouble.

Manager Steve Cooper has done a wonderful job with them in the last 20 months, winning promotion from the Championship and then seemingly establishing them as a mid-table team.

However results have gone backwards since – and now the pressure is on.

The financial headache that relegation brings is something no chairman or club board wants to go through.

Forest need something from today’s match and they will make Manchester United’s life very difficult. I’ve no doubt about that.

But United have to come through. They can’t let the season slip away now.

It is time for the extended squad to stand up and deliver for the Manchester United supporters – and I believe they will.

Finally, thanks to all the people who got in touch about my visit to Áras an Uachtaráin last Thursday.

President Higgins invited me to the occasion and it was wonderful to meet and shake the hand of President Biden.

It was certainly a special day and one that reflected so well on our country.

With Stephen Kenny turning up at the State Dinner that evening, Irish football was certainly well represented as President Biden came to Ireland.