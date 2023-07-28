Pat Spillane: Welcome to Jurassic Park, home of real football

There is nothing wrong with Gaelic football once teams have the right attitude.

David Clifford was again at the heart of Kerry’s victory

Gaelic football: what can I say? Maybe, to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

I feel like aping the hurling analysts and shouting from the roof tops about how great a game Gaelic football is.

Joking aside, it was a super weekend for the game as the All Ireland semi-finals were played out.

We witnessed an excellent contest between Dublin and Monaghan and an even better offering from Kerry and Derry 24 hours later.

I know one swallow does not make a summer – I must ask birdwatchers whether two swallows make a summer.

I make no apologies for repeating a comment I have often made in this column: there is nothing wrong with Gaelic football once teams have the right attitude.

For a long time I have railed against the bluffers, spoofers and snake oil salesmen who have monopolised and destroyed the coaching of Gaelic football.

Speak out against them and you are branded a dinosaur. If I got a euro for every time somebody told me the game has changed, I would be a rich man. Changed my arse.

The goal posts are still in the same position, the ball is still round and guess what – the team that scores most still wins.

And if you want a fool’s form guide, the team with the better forwards wins. Dublin and Kerry are just the latest examples.

Dinosaurs

Colm O’Rourke struck a blow for all us dinosaurs by outwitting a Down team managed by Conor Laverty, rated one of the best modern-day coaches, in the Tailteann Cup final.

Another so-called dinosaur, Kevin McStay, won a National league title with Mayo. Maybe the GAA’s dinosaur generation should be listened to a bit more.

There is a simple explanation as to why we witnessed two memorable All-Ireland semi-finals last weekend. Derry and Monaghan both had a change of mindset.

Conor Glass’s recent comment that last year Derry played not to lose whereas this year they were playing to win was very telling.

Derry (and Monaghan) abandoned the idea of aiming for a moral victory. Instead, they went out and attempted to beat the odds. Neither succeeded, but they both died with their boots on.

It has been suggested that the better team lost in Kerry v Derry. Not quite true. They were the best team for more than an hour, but the game lasted nearly 80 minutes.

Derry’s first-half performance was an example of football at its absolute best. They played the game on their terms and took the fight to Kerry, deploying a high-energy, hard-running and kicking game.

Passive

They registered 12 scores (1-11) from 16 shots which translates into a 75 per cent conversion rate. They had seven different scorers and recorded just one wide. These figures also illustrate how passive the Kerry defence was.

With just over five minutes of normal time left, Derry still led by two points. So why did they ultimately come up short?

Cormac Costello in action against Monaghan

Three reasons:

1. Forward Failings

Derry are short forwards who score on a consistent basis and this came back to bite them. In the second half, their conversion rate dropped to 21 per cent – they converted just four out of 15 shots and missed two decent goal chances.

Only one forward scored from play and he managed just a single point. Star attacker Shane McGuigan, who was so effective in the first half, didn’t even have a shot at goal after the break. Their forwards lacked composure and rushed shots when the game was there for the taking.

2. Croke Park is a kickers’ field

Just like Monaghan the previous night, Derry ran out of stream coming down the final straight. Granted, the strength and conditioning of both Dublin and Kerry is unbelievable. But there is another reason why they were out on the feet before the finish.

As I wrote recently, Croke Park is a kickers’ field. It is exceedingly difficult to keep up a strong running game from the first to the final whistle.

It is telling that Kerry had more than three times as many kick-passes (77 to 24) as Derry.

Derry’s Conor Glass

3. Lack of Impact from the Derry bench

As has been the case all season, the Derry bench made no tangible impact. Here, the team management are the culprits. Playing in Division 2 gave them the opportunity to run the bench and give fringe players a chance. But they chose not to do it.

They beat Clare by ten points, but the three substitutes were brought on in the last 15 minutes. They won by 11 against Meath and all five replacements came on for the last 11 minutes, with two not appearing until the last five.

When they beat Limerick by 12 points, their four substitutes appeared in the last 20, with two coming on in the final ten minutes. And when they beat Kildare by 14, all four replacements were introduced in the last 15 minutes. It was a lost opportunity.

As for Kerry, I could repeat what I wrote about Dublin after their win over Monaghan – just change the names.

They won playing badly, they have a lot of work to do, which suits Jack O’Connor, and when they needed them most their leaders, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, stepped forward.

Kerry need to wrap David Clifford in cotton wool for the next seven days because, God forbid, if anything happened him we would be goosed.