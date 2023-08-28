Pat Spillane: Snake oil salesmen are controlling the GAA year

We shouldn’t have five months without inter-county action

David Clifford could be two years on the go before he gets a decent break

The Oxford English Dictionary defines snake oil as a product or policy of little worth or value that is promoted as a solution to a problem.

At one time in the United States, snake oil salesmen were popular, going door to door selling various health products that purported to cure every ailment under the sun.

It was an elaborate con job.

Though snake oil salesmen have disappeared, the term has established itself in popular culture.

So, what the hell have snake oil salesmen got to do with the GAA? Let me explain.

The split season (I promise this is the last column about the topic for a while) continues to divide opinion inside and outside the GAA.

Those of us critical of the project have been labelled by GAA President Larry McCarthy as being part of the “critics’ collective”.

I am at a loss to explain what that term means, but I can guess it is not complimentary.

I believe those presenting the split season as the GAA’s version of a silver bullet are a 21st-century manifestation of snake oil salesmen.

Satisfying the conflicting demands of county and club teams is complex. Those patting themselves on the back and claiming the split season has resolved all the issues in one fell swoop are being disingenuous.

Certainly, I accept that many of the country’s top players back the concept of a split season.

Wexford’s Lee Chin, for example, has suggested that inter-county players will benefit from getting a break at the end of the year.

Last weekend, Kerry captain David Clifford was the latest player to extoll the benefits of the split season.

He pointed out the beauty of it was you could put all your eggs in the county basket during the first half of the year and then do the same at club level once the All-Ireland series was over.

In theory, the split season is an excellent idea. But let us not believe the hype that the current arrangement is the finished article.

As David Clifford suggests, he and his brother Paudie can devote all their energies to their club Fossa now that the All-Ireland is over.

But here is the rub. Nothing much has changed in Kerry club football since the introduction of the split season in 2022.

Traditionally, the county and club championships did not begin until Kerry were out of the All-Ireland championship anyway. During the first six or seven months of the year, clubs lined out without their county players in league matches.

There was never a problem, and nobody had any complaints.

The reality is that the conflict between club and county was not really a scheduling issue. It had much more to do with the way particular county boards ran their affairs.

The Kerry County Board always ran a tight ship. This is not the case with all boards and in those run badly, the club v county conflict festered for years.

Inept county boards who could not organise a piss-up in a brewery failed to produce a master fixtures plan. They often bowed to the demands of the county team manager, who essentially dictated when club games could be played.

This was the kernel of the club v county conflict, leading, eventually, to the introduction of the split season. Remember, it was ushered through in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, it would never have seen the light of day.

As for Lee Chin’s assertion that the split season will enable players to have time away from the game at the end of the year, I beg to differ.

Many of GAA’s elite players who line out with top clubs and counties are on the treadmill 12 months of the year.

Take the Clifford brothers, for example.

Back on December 8, 2021, they returned to pre-season training under new manager Jack O’Connor. They featured in Kerry’s successful McGrath Cup campaign in January 2022 and David also played on the University of Limerick team that reached the Sigerson Cup final.

They played the entire league campaign, culminating in Kerry winning the title, and then featured throughout the championship, winning Munster and All-Ireland medals.

One week after the All-Ireland final, they lined out with Fossa in a junior championship match and this campaign continued until mid-January 2023 when they beat Stewartstown Harps in the All-Ireland junior club final.

And oh, I nearly forgot, they also lined out for East Kerry in their successful defence of the Kerry county championship.

By mid-February, they were back playing with Kerry in the league and their inter-county season finished on the last Sunday of July with the All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

Depending on how Fossa and East Kerry fare in their championship campaigns this autumn, the Cliffords could be two years on the treadmill before they get a decent break.

And it is not just the Cliffords.

By close of business today, the Kerry squad will have played three club championship games since the All-Ireland final. So much for getting the rest all top-class athletes require.

Last weekend, I mentioned the case of Mayo, who had to play three key championship games (against Cork, Galway and Dublin) in the space of 14 days. It was the second time this season they faced an unprecedented playing schedule.

In the spring, they played four matches (against Donegal, Monaghan, Galway (league final) and Roscommon (Connacht championship) on successive weekends.

The bottom line is that there are too many flaws in the current system. Furthermore, in a recent Sunday Independent survey, only eight per cent of respondents thought it was a good idea to finish the All-Ireland series in July.

In his presentation speeches after both All-Ireland finals last month, Larry McCarthy said club games would now take centre stage. Well, let us do a deep dive and see what is actually happening on the ground. Guess what? Several counties have already finished their club championships.

The Wexford county senior hurling final took place last Sunday, with Naomh Éanna taking the title. OK, I get their argument about being a dual county, so Wexford opted for an internal split season.

May I ask a simple question? Is it in the best interests of the Wexford hurling team, who barely avoided being relegated from the Liam MacCarthy championship this summer, to run off the county’s premier hurling competition in an eight-week period?

Furthermore, a chance to promote the game is lost. Reaching a county final is a big deal, particularly for smaller clubs.

It was Oylegate-Glenbrien’s first appearance in a Wexford decider for over 60 years. Imagine the excitement their appearance generated in the area.

Paudie Clifford has been playing non-stop

Unfortunately, the final took place a week after the semi-final, so they never got a chance to savour the build-up.

The senior hurling championships have also been completed in Carlow, Kerry, Cavan and Donegal, while the Kilkenny football final is done and dusted as well.

How does it benefit hurling in these counties (and football in Kilkenny) to run off their club competitions at breakneck speed?

On the other hand, some counties prefer to take a more leisurely approach and schedule their county finals for October, regardless of when they were eliminated from the All-Ireland series.

Westmeath exited the All-Ireland hurling championship on May 28, but their county final is not played until October.

The Cork senior football championship began with divisional and college teams in May, but the final is not scheduled until October 29. Their hurlers exited the championship on May 28, yet their club hurling championship did not start until August 5/6 and the final is on October 15.

Mayo hurlers finished their season in May but waited until this month to start their club hurling championship, with the final in October. Likewise, in Antrim for hurling.

Cavan finished their inter-county season on June 17 but did not start their football championship until August 20, with the final on October 22.

Finally, Tyrone, who exited the All-Ireland series on June 15, won’t start their club championship until next month when the 16 competing teams go head to head in an old-fashioned knock-out format.

So, essentially, it is a mixed bag.

As I have written on numerous occasions before, I actually favour a split season – but with a twist.

And before I get devoured on social media, I accept my proposal will impact inter-county players who are dual players at club level.

But in terms of the overall playing population, they are a tiny minority. And it is simply impossible to produce a workable solution which will not inconvenience some sectors.

The new-look split season would work as follows: inter-county football and club hurling to be played simultaneously in the first half of the season, followed by inter-county hurling and club football with the order alternating every second season, ie: inter-county football/club hurling would be in the second half of the year in season two.

Overnight, it would resolve my biggest bugbear about the split season, which is the absence of inter-county action for five months of the year.

The GAA needs to take its head out of the sand and acknowledge the current split season has major flaws and is definitely not a magic bullet.