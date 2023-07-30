Pat Spillane: Dublin defence can’t cope with Kerry firepower

David Clifford can sink Dublin in Titanic battle

Ome of the reasons I am captivated by sport are the rivalries it engenders.

Think Ali v Frazier, Nadal v Federer, Coe v Ovett, Celtic v Rangers, Real Madrid v Barcelona. The list is endless.

In Gaelic football we have our own El Clásico: Dublin v Kerry.

With a cumulative total of 104 All-Ireland final appearances the pair have dominated Gaelic football virtually since the foundation of the GAA. Today they meet for the 33rd time in championship football.

With 68 All-Ireland titles between them (38 for Kerry and 30 for Dublin) they have won more than all other counties combined.

That’s why I cannot wait for this latest instalment of the Dublin v Kerry saga.

The two best Gaelic football teams going head to head in the biggest game of the year after both seemingly timed their runs to perfection in the newly formatted championship.

I’m sure it will be a cracker. I’m less certain about the outcome. This is the hardest final to call in recent years.

Hand on heart, I could make compelling arguments why both teams could win or lose today.

Hereunder I will list down the specific positives and negatives in both teams.

Kerry

Positives

David Clifford, the GOAT (Greatest of all time). No explanation required.

They won the semi-final against Derry despite playing poorly so they know exactly where they must improve.

The defending champions showed admirable resilience and character in that contest, outscoring their Ulster opponents 0-5 to 0-1 down the final stretch to turn a two-point deficit into a two-point win.

Their fitness and conditioning has moved up a notch since last year and they are playing with the confidence, composure and belief that comes from being the defending champions.

Leaders are now emerging all over the field with Tadhg Morley, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea pivotal figures.

They are not wedded to a rigid game-plan. For example, against Derry they abandoned the sweeper and pressed up on them in the second half. Their tackling and turnover rate is even better than last year. Against Derry, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Micheál Burns and especially Stephen O’Brien brought great energy when coming off the bench.

Their defence is just as impressive as last year with just two goals (one each against Mayo and Derry) conceded in the championship.

Traditionally Kerry football has been built around a kicking game and the current squad have perfected this skill.

Negatives

Paradoxically, David Clifford is their biggest weakness because of their over-dependence on him. If he has a bad day at the office Kerry are in big, big trouble.

With the exception of Maurice Fitzgerald during the 1990s I can never remember Kerry being so reliant on one player.

Goal-scoring has been inconsistent. In the semi-final, for example, they only created one goal-scoring chance

And the contribution from the bench has been abysmal. In their the last five championship games, only one forward substitute, Stephen O’Brien, hit the target, and he managed just 0-2.

Dublin could be out of sight at half time if Kerry repeat their first-half performance against Derry when they brought no intensity to their tackling and were too slow and ponderous in the attack.

Finally, there is the Dublin All-Ireland final hoodoo over the Kingdom.

Ok there haven’t been many clashes in recent decades, but Dublin won the last three (2019, 2015 and 2011) whereas Kerry’s last win was in 1985.

Dublin

Positives

Like Kerry, they won their semi-final despite playing badly for long periods so they know where they must improve.

Virtually the entire team have numerous All-Ireland medals, so they are blessed with experience, composure and leadership.

Despite having seen and done it all before, they are as ravenous for success as ever.

Their third-quarter press, when they go for the jugular and can put teams away.

In the semi-final they waited until the final quarter to do it to Monaghan, outscoring them 1-5 to 0-1, restricting them to five shots from play as well as turning them over six times and scoring 1-4 from those turnovers.

After two seasons when the impact off the bench was minimal, they’re back to their best this summer. The introduction of Ciaran Kilkenny, Dean Rock and Jack McCaffrey in the semi-final saw them up their performance, with the trio contributing 1-3.

The return of Stephen Cluxton, who now boasts an unprecedented 13 championship clean sheets on the spin. His presence has had a calming influence on the Dublin rearguard.

Their tactical smarts – they did a brilliant job in negating the influence of Monaghan’s in-form wing backs Conor McCarthy and Karl O’Connell in the semi-final.

Their much-criticised defence did exceptionally well against Monaghan, conceding just 13 points and no goals.

Their game management when Niall Scully was in the sin-bin was first class – they outscored Monaghan 0-4 to 0-3.

They have a better scoring forward unit than Kerry.

Three All-Ireland final successes over Kerry in this century gives them a psychological edge.

This is probably a last hurrah for the team’s elder statemen and the prospect of Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons and team captain James McCarthy winning a record ninth All-Ireland medal will spur them on.

The influence of Pat Gilroy cannot be overestimated. Since Gilroy was recruited by Dessie Farrell, Dublin have ditched their slow ponderous build-up, known as ‘Gavinball’ down here, and are attacking with a lot more energy and zeal.

Negatives

They struggled against a Monaghan team which were not nearly as good as Derry. They had only 34 per cent possession in the first half and 48 per cent in the entire game.

Unless Ciaran Kilkenny and/or Sean Bulger are drafted in before throw-in, five of their six forwards are ‘natural’ inside line forwards. They only created one goal-scoring chance against Monaghan.

Their defensive unit is not the well-oiled machine it was when Cian O’Sullivan, Jonny Cooper and Philly McMahon were playing. When Monaghan ran at them they exposed gaps and should have scored two goals.

Their full-back line is their probable Achilles heel. Mayo exploited weaknesses in the first half of the quarter-final on two fronts: they exposed their lack of pace and their vulnerability under the high ball when Aidan O’Shea had a field day. Kerry will have noted this.

My Verdict

I looked at last year’s semi-final for clues and I got few. Kerry were very impressive in the first half, poor in the second half and hanging on at the end. It was a game in which neither team played to their full potential.

Kerry had a conversion rate of 65 per cent compared to Dublin’s 56 per cent, but neither could be happy with those figures.

David Clifford and O’Shea both had very poor second halves, but Clifford rolled his ankle against Mayo in the quarter-final and didn’t train before the Dublin game.

He still scored 0-6, albeit just one point in the second half, while O’Shea landed that monstrous free at the death – which Clifford won – to win it.

Surprise, surprise I am going for a Kerry win – and here’s why.

It cannot be emphasised enough how important Kerry’s win over Dublin last year was to this group.

After five successive championship losses to Dublin the Kingdom finally got the monkey off their back.

It gave them new belief, confidence and composure, because until then they had failed to prevail in a close championship game.

Pointedly in their two most significant championship games since, last year’s All-Ireland final and the semi-final against Derry two weeks ago, we saw evidence of how composed Kerry have become.

They scored the last four points against Galway in the 2023 final and outscored Derry by four points coming down the final stretch in the semi-final.

Jack O’Connor is a driven man – as a manager he has never retained an All-Ireland and he is determined to fix that.

So far the management team have got everything right. Their only ambition in the league was to win their three home games and stay in Division 1 and they achieved that.

Everything was geared towards peaking today – they even did a block of heavy training before the Mayo game in the round-robin.

They abandoned the sweeper system at half time against Derry and pressed the Ulster champions further up the field until they eventually cracked.

But what has really impressed me is the way they have got their match-ups spots on. Against Tyrone it was Graham O’Sullivan on Mattie Donnelly, Tom Sullivan on Darragh Canavan and Jason Foley on Darren McCurry.

Against Derry, Jack Barry tamed Conor Glass, O’Sullivan did well on Ethan Doherty and though Foley struggled on Shane McGuigan in the first half, the Derry ace didn’t have a shot from play in the second half.

Last year the Kerry defence provided the platform for their All-Ireland win.

They might be actually better this year – they have only conceded one goal – and are certainly more flexible. Sweeper Tadhg Morley can switch with Paul Murphy and against Derry in the second half they were confident enough to go man to man.

And finally there is the David Clifford factor. Let’s be honest, there is no defender in Ireland who can mark him man-on-man.

The key for Dublin is stopping, or at least disrupting, the supply to him, which is easier said than done. I’m not convinced that Dublin have an innovative enough defensive system to curb him, which could prove the difference between the sides.

So, after a titanic struggle, Kerry to secure their 39th All-Ireland title.