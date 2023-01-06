Mug cake, dry dating, micro minis and cold-girl makeup some trends we won’t be sorry to leave behind in 2023

‘It’s out with the old and in with the new as 2023 kicks off’

Mug cake, dry dating, micro minis and cold-girl makeup are just some of the trends none of us will be sorry to leave behind this New Year.

So what will be the next big fad - or plain bad - as the slate is wiped clean for another year?

From beauty to booze, take a gaze into my crystal ball as the Year of the Rabbit begins.

Kim and Pete

DATING:

No more ‘tall, dark and handsome’ in 2023, according to dating experts.

Having a ‘type’ is so 2022, with new research by Bumble revealing that 38pc of singles are now more open to who they will consider bumping uglies with ahead of ‘Dating Sunday’, or the most popular day of the year to join or return to dating apps on January 8.

It explains the head-scratching appeal of Pete Davidson, who last year alone dated Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, as 63pc also claimed to be more hung up on emotional maturity than looks.

Some clever marketing executive has dubbed the burgeoning dating trend ‘open casting’.

I call it taking what you can get.

Hailey Bieber

FASHION:

Planet Fashion might have warned me that sheer clothing was here to stay for 2023 before snorting the last of the Quality Street.

Then again, in these body positive times, there may actually be bonus style points for exposing the car crash caused by one too many Purple Ones this festive season to the world.

Regarded as a knee-jerk reaction to lockdown’s slob chic, sexy see-through designs - as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber on Instagram this week - ruled the runway over the past year.

Now trend watchers warn the look could be winging its way to workplaces in the new year as the trickle down effect continues.

All I can say is good luck to the HR person tasked with explaining to employees why it’s not appropriate to have your nipples out on Microsoft Teams.

And that’s just the men.

HOME:

It’s hard not to feel like the world of interiors is starting to run out of ideas when it decrees that “bowls are the new plates” for 2023.

Christened - you’ve guessed it - ‘bowl dining’ by Habitat, ‘plate bowls’ are being tipped as part of a move towards more laid-back dining at home, since they’re ideal for everything from messy pasta to humongous desserts.

Filed under ‘Japandi’ - where cosy Scandinavian and minimalist Japanese design meets, how on-trend ‘plowls’ (hey, I don’t come up with this stuff) fare with spice bag leftovers this new year remains to be seen.

Still, I suppose we should just be grateful it’s not a roof tile.

Nicola Peltz

BEAUTY:

America’s Karner Blue isn’t the only endangered caterpillar hoping to survive 2023.

Beauty forecasts show how humble hairy mollies everywhere could also be in the danger zone over the coming months.

Following on from last year’s TikTok craze for bleached eyebrows, barely-there brows like those currently being championed by Nicola Peltz are tipped to be everywhere (or should that be ‘nowhere’) this year, with Doja Cat buzzing hers off entirely.

As a survivor of the original Y2K trend, popularised by the 27-year-old’s mother-in-law Victoria Beckham back in the day, I feel duty-bound to warn younger women not to pluck with their face framers for the sake of a fleeting fashion.

Sure, it’s cute now, but wait until you’re rocking the Ronald McDonald look at 40 because they haven’t grown back - or so I hear.

Emily in Paris

DRINK:

Move over, Stanley Tucci, as the actor’s viral Negroni is replaced by Kir Royale as the cocktail of 2023.

Believed to be named after freedom-fighting French priest Felix Kir, the 80s dinner party staple is nothing new, but has been trending on social media since featuring prominently in season three of Emily in Paris as “the perfect drink to sip and do nothing”.

With apologies to anyone mere hours into Dry January, the Netflix smash, which dropped late last month, even explains how to make the aperitif with “crème de cassis topped with champagne”, with pre-mixed versions already flying off shelves.

Unlike energy drink du jour, Prime, at least you won’t have to batter the head off a 12-year-old to get your hands on a bottle.

TECHNOLOGY:

After a year that saw an AI artist host her first exhibition and robots making pizza, it doesn’t take an algorithm to figure out the next big thing in technology.

The bigger question for Alexa or Siri is just how far artificial intelligence could go in 2023.

Driverless cars, robot waiters, and whip-smart chatbots are among the advancements expected to become more common this year, while a new EU AI Act aims to regulate the fast-growing industry.

Ahead of Blue Monday later this month though, I’m more interested in a new AI-powered travel app enabling users to book their entire summer holiday using voice commands.

Let’s just hope one of those humanoids that Boston Dynamics is working on helps skip the queues at Dublin airport too.