John Aldridge: English football has reached a dangerous tipping point

Aldo suspects Liverpool will be left behind without big-money backers

It feels like English football has reached the point of no return.

Manchester City’s domination of the European game was confirmed as they clinched a place at the top table by finally winning the Champions League at the start of this month.

And while you can admire the brilliance of their manager Pep Guardiola and the dream team he has put together, their success will always have an asterisk against it due to the methods they used to get there.

Without the billions ploughed into the club by their owners from Abu Dhabi, City would still be where they were when I played against them in the 1980s and '90s – a relatively small club with modest ambition.

Their fans would say their rise has been a fairytale, but we all know there is another story.

City did well to escape from a long list of Uefa charges for breaking Financial Fair Play rules a few years back, but now they are facing another 115 Premier League accusations of breaching financial rules.

Yet I suspect nothing will be done to punish them.

City will hire the best lawyers in the world, they will argue their way out of trouble again and any wrongdoing will be bogged down in legal cases that will drag on for years.

The football authorities seem to think City are getting around the regulations brought in to stop teams buying success with sugar daddy owners, but the bigger story here is they have provided the new blueprint for success and others are following them.

If the reports are true, Qatari investors will be controlling Manchester United sooner rather than later.

Jude Bellingham signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid

They will come into Old Trafford with big ambitions and we all know they will spend crazy money to put United back on top.

Newcastle quickly secured a top-four finish in the Premier League after they were taken over by Saudi investors.

Now we hear that the Saudis also have a big input at Chelsea, as they offered finance for Todd Boehly to buy the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich last year.

Read more Jack Grealish hits out at critics as former Sky Sports host fires Twitter jab

It won’t be long before more of England’s top clubs are snapped up by investors and when I’m asked how I would feel about a sugar daddy owner coming into Liverpool, I feel torn with my answer.

I’ve hated the way Chelsea and City have achieved success by manipulating the financial rules in football but it feels like this train can’t be stopped now.

So what do you do if you are Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or one of the other clubs that is not being funded by owners willing to spend anything to succeed?

If you can’t beat them, join them – it’s a phrase we have often heard down the years and that’s where I am with these mega-money owners at this point.

We have seen this summer that Liverpool have been unable to compete for a player like Jude Bellingham and it is not just the transfer fee that is in play here.

Bellingham reportedly moved to Real Madrid for an initial fee of €103 million and that is the kind of money you would think Liverpool could afford. Yet is is the adds-ons that are taking a club with Liverpool’s ownership structure out of the market for the game’s biggest names.

When you read stories saying Man City only paid a little over £50 million to get Erling Haaland last summer, please ignore them.

Juergen Klopp

On paper, the fee paid to sign the big striker may have been close to that, but I have been told by very reliable sources that the overall package to make that deal happen was well in excess of £100 million.

Huge slices

When these mega players move now, agents get huge slices of the fee and the length of contracts means the financial commitment for a club is vast.

Only clubs that have the backing from nations like Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi or Qatar appear to be able to offer that level of finance, with Real Madrid the outlier here as they have always found a way to finance these mega-deals.

After all the criticism I’ve dished out to Chelsea and Manchester City in my Sunday World column down the years, I’m not going to sit here now and say I wish Liverpool could find a super-rich owner ready to bankroll their success.

Yet is it possible to compete with City and the rest unless you have that level of investment now? Probably not.

Liverpool’s owners have hit the jackpot over the last few years as Jurgen Klopp (below) has managed to bring success with a very low net transfer spend.

Maintaining success against a club like City, who can buy the best players in the world every summer, is almost impossible and we saw that with Liverpool’s decline on the field last season.

Klopp’s Champions League success in 2019 and Premier League triumph a year later were even more impressive when you consider he had at least one hand tied behind his back in the battle with Guardiola and City.

On two occasions, they broke the 90-point barrier in the Premier League, which wasn’t enough to stop Man City winning the title.

Now I question whether Klopp has any chance of competing for the big trophies if United re-emerge from their slumber under new owners and Chelsea spend big again this summer.

City appear to be unstoppable, unless they are brought down by the Premier League charges they are currently fighting, and amid it all I wonder where the game we all knew has gone.

English football has been hijacked by billionaires looking to promote their countries and tourism industries on the back of the popularity of the Premier League.

It pains me to say this, but my beloved Liverpool may well have to join this cash rush if they want to compete for trophies again.

WHAT IS FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

Football fans deserve an answer to a very simple question - what are the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and are they still being enforced? In theory, FFP rules state that outgoings on transfers and wages at a club are linked to their income, but we have seen how this can be manipulated. Sponsorship deals can be dressed up as outside investments when, in fact they are done with companies linked to club owners. There are also suggestions that some clubs have ‘invented’ companies to create sponsorship agreements to inflate their income. This is far too complicated for most fans to get their heads around and the end result is we see clubs being financed in this manner taking over the game. redefine If FFP rules are too complicated to implement, the authorities need to admit defeat in this battle and redefine what is permitted. And if City have broken the rules and the Premier League can prove they have done so, the punishment has to be severe enough to ensure clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle are kept in check as they look to break the transfer bank this summer. Just let us all know what the rules are in simple terms and if any club gets the plant pot at their training ground sponsored for a small fortune, make sure they don’t get away with it!