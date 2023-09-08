It could have been us – what might been for the 2023 rugby World Cup

Ireland wanted to host this year’s finals, but lost out to France

Mack Hansen of Ireland dives over to score their fourth try despite being challenge by Joe Marchant during the Summer International match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Official Ireland holds its breath as the Irish rugby team embark on another World Cup campaign.

This is the World Cup Ireland might have staged, but our Celtic neighbours Scotland and Wales deserted us when we needed their votes and France was chosen to host the 2023 tournament

Staging the rugby World Cup in Ireland could have been a game changer for the sport and ironically, it would have been a massive boost to the GAA as well.

Under the plan submitted to World Rugby by the IRFU – and supported by the government – Croke Park would have hosted the opening match, pool games, a quarter-final and the final.

Other GAA grounds ear-marked to stage games were Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Casement Park in Belfast, Pearse Stadium in Galway, MacHale Park in Castlebar, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny and Celtic Park in Derry.

The other venues were Lansdowne Road, the RDS Arena, Limerick’s Thomond Park and the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The government had pledged to pour millions of euro into upgrading the stadia. Had it all gone to plan the GAA would now have eight state of art venues dotted all over the country.

Instead they are left with two modern stadia, Croke Park and Pairc Ui Chaoimh, though the redevelopment of the latter has left the Cork GAA Board with a crippling long term debut of over €30m.

The rebuilding of Casement Park is supposed to go ahead within the next year but remains problematic.

Since the over-run on Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Croke Park has clamped down on any further major infrastructural project unless the finance is already in place.

Meanwhile, in the lead-in to this tournament there has been some nonsense sprouted about Ireland now being ‘rugby country’

According to a survey carried out by Energia - the IFRU’s ‘energy partner’ – rugby is the country’s number one sport with 31% of respondents claiming it is their favourite sport compared to soccer (27%), Gaelic football (23%) and hurling/camogie (19%).

As always the devil is in the detail: the survey which was carried out in July canvassed 1,008 of Energia’s customers. Hardly a representative sample of Irish people.

Their customers are an optimistic bunch with 74% believing that Ireland will reach the semi-final for the first time and 44% thinking that Ireland will win the Webb Ellis trophy.

Then, according to an email from sports platform The Grueling Truth Ireland is the third ‘most rugby-obsessed country in the world (whatever that means) behind Papua Guinea and Fiji but ahead of New Zealand and South Africa.

Here are two other statistics to mull over.

There are just two more (26 compared to 24) rugby clubs in Connacht compared to GAA clubs in Leitrim.

Even on the east coast there is a huge disparity between the two sports with 134 GAA clubs in Dublin compared to about 30 rugby clubs.

Methinks the argument about Ireland being rugby country can be put to bed.

Perhaps it is unfair to contrast the mood in Ireland on the eve of this World Cup compared to the atmosphere here prior to Ireland’s first appearance in the soccer World Cup in 1990.

Whereas then it was positively giddy there is no evidence of public excitement ahead of Ireland’s opening game against Romania on Saturday. We have been stung too often.

Ireland has never delivered at the World Cup. We stand alone as the only Five Nations team not to have reached the last four in the competition.

Even the experts are pessimistic despite Ireland being the top rated team going into the tournament. Only two of the Irish Independent’s team of eight jurists gave Ireland the nod to win the event and only three tipped them to reach the last four.

There is a mood of trepidation about the team’s prospects which is understandable given our previous record and our schedule of games. Essentially they will have to knock out either France or New Zealand in order to reach the last four.

Even if Ireland overcame all those odds and brought home the Webb Ellis trophy it is doubtful if thousands of kids would desert the GAA and take up rugby.

For starters there are not enough rugby clubs in the country to cater for a surge of new members.

Furthermore, there is an elephant in the rugby room.

According to a report on the BBC website the number of rugby players suing the game’s authorities over head injuries is set to increase to nearly 300.

The long term financial viability of rugby could depend on how these cases pan out.

In the meantime parents will think twice whether they want their children to play rugby because of the risks.

The last thing World Rugby needs is for this World Cup to be marred by a spate of concussion injuries.

Rest assured it’s not just official Ireland which is holding its breath about events in France over the next seven weeks.