Fallen football giants find salvation in Tailteann Cup

WITH the notable exception of Kerry who have won at least one All-Ireland football title in every decade since the turn of the 20th century, GAA success is a transient commodity for everybody else including Dublin.

Younger fans of the Dubs, reared on the back of their record breaking six-in-row success in the last decade – and eight titles in ten seasons – will find it hard to believe that between 1983 and 2011 Dublin secured the Sam Maguire Cup just once in 1995.

Now Saturday’s Tailteann Cup quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni between Cavan and Down is a particularly poignant example of how counties’ fortunes can plunge nearly as fast as the stock market.

Here we have two of the fallen giants of Gaelic football playing in the last eight of what is essentially the B or Intermediate All-Ireland championship. But their fans will flock there nonetheless because they have been starved of success for so long.

Less than a generation ago Down and Cavan were football giants.

Down featured in eleven consecutive Ulster finals between 1959 and 1969 while Cavan’s eight final appearance were all against Down. Honours were shared equally with each securing four wins.

Having won their first Ulster title in 1959 Down secured six more during the sixties before triumphing again in 1971. They had to wait until 1978 for their next Anglo-Celt Cup success.

In a ground breaking decade for Gaelic football there was a significant difference between the Down and Cavan though.

Down became the first county north of the border to secure the Sam Maguire Cup in 1960. Having retained their title in 1961 they won again in 1968.

By contrast, Cavan failed to win any of their All-Ireland semi-finals losing to Roscommon (1962), Kerry (1964), Cork (1967) and Offaly after a replay in 1969.

Nonetheless, it was Cavan who ended Down’s reign as provincial and All-Ireland champions in 1962 and again in 1969 when they beat them in the Ulster final.

Cavan’s football dominance was even more pronounced in the first half of the twentieth century.

Between 1918 and 1949 they won 26 Ulster titles. Monaghan won five while Antrim took the title in 1946. Between 1918 and 1956 Cavan featured in every Ulster final bar three.

Cavan and Down together with Wexford are joint sixth in the All-Ireland honours list with five wins each. Cavan’s last All-Ireland success was achieved in 1952 whereas Down were All-Ireland winners in 1994.

But Cavan’s plunge into the football abyss is illustrated by their lack of success in the Ulster championship in the last 50 years. Since 1969 they have won two provincial titles (1997 and 2020).

A generation ago it would have been unfathomable for Cavan or Down to be ineligible to compete for the Sam Maguire trophy. But as politicians are wont to say, ‘we are where we are.’

It is a reflection of the growing stature of the infant Tailteann Cup that there has not been a single moan from either camp or more particularly their fans about the fact they are chasing a secondary prize this summer.

Reality has hit home and right now the easiest path to get into the Sam Maguire series is to win the Tailteann Cup.

Cavan did win the Division 3 title so have a decent chance of making the cut for Sam next season. But Down missed promotion to Division 2 which greatly reduces their chances of qualifying for the All-Ireland series via the league.

The winners of the Tailteann Cup are guaranteed a place in next year’s Sam Maguire series. Cavan had one hand on the trophy last year until a sending off and a late surge from Westmeath turned the final around.

They are favourites again but will be wary of Down whose form has improved dramatically since the appointment of Conor Laverty as manager last autumn.

Interestingly, whereas the round-robin format in the Sam Maguire series has failed to ignite due to an absence of jeopardy for the leading contenders, the format has suited the secondary competition.

On Sunday week the competition will take centre stage when Croke Park hosts the semi-finals. Unlike the ill-fated All-Ireland B championship and the Tommy Murphy Cup all the indications are that it will have a long and fruitful existence.