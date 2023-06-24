David Brady: Sorry about putting the hex on Mayo and Galway hopes

Can we trust either side ahead of Sunday showdown

Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue during the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Pivot, reverse, a complete 360-degree turnaround, foot in my mouth, putting the hex on Mayo and Galway – call it what you like and that’s what I am doing today after my column just seven days ago.

Last week I put forward both the western superpowers as genuine All-Ireland contenders.

After this game on Sunday, the one left standing will have a firmer footing but can we really trust either?

Both counties have only themselves to blame ahead of their third meeting in six months and if I cast my mind back to the League final between both it seems that there has been a dramatic drop in momentum and consistency.

The coming together of these neighbours is one of the great GAA rivalries. Mayo’s victory over Kerry was no reflection on the outcome of an All-Ireland series. Galway did win the Connacht Championship and their loss to Armagh was not such a setback when you compare it to Mayo’s defeat.

As in the League final, Galway will rue missed chances and unconverted scoreable frees. Team selection and positional changes and the introduction of new members to the Galway panel, combined with injuries to key players, indicates that Padraic Joyce is still searching for the right mix in his squad.

Mayo have only themselves to blame, six points up with 13 minutes left and perched on top of their group, they did everything you would not plan to do in such a scenario.

They didn’t control the game when in possession, they allowed Cork to dominate their own kick-outs, they ran ball down channels that should never have been explored and overall, only two starting forwards scored with zero contribution from their defence or midfield.

Everything that could go wrong went wrong and now an away fixture against their greatest rivals awaits.

The odds are stacked against Kevin McStay’s outfit. Louth in Castlebar also dominated the closing quarter and nearly caught Mayo by surprise. McStay is the type of manager I would want to play for but there is always a degree of independence and leadership that a manager can never provide once players cross the white line.

There is a time when playing on the edge is exactly that, there is no reward for the nicest team at the end of season. You run down the clock and waste time in any way shape or form to achieve the desired outcome.

Recently, members of the Mayo minor, U21 and senior squads of 1996-2001 got together as a show of respect, appreciation and affection for a former team-mate of ours, Ger Brady from Claremorris, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last August. Hosted by his home club, it was a special day for Ger and his wife Karen, whose own family is steeped in Mayo GAA tradition. Her father, the late Richie Bell, was a Mayo stalwart of the 80s.

A beacon of light was Ger and Karen’s six-month-old son Dylan. The moment the WhatsApp group was set up there was nothing but hands up. We had not met up as a group in nearly 20 years. We put on the boots, sucked in the bellies, and played a selection of Ger’s clubmates from Claremorris and also members of the UCG winning freshers team of 1990s, of which Ger was a member.

I was taking a well-deserved break from doing nothing around the middle of the field. “Do you remember this fella,” someone pointed and there he was, just over the wall from me. A Galway man, someone I hated every time he took the field against me.

I would say it’s well over 25 years since I set eyes on Martin McNamara, the former All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper at both club and county with Corrifin and Galway.

I didn’t know whether to shake his hand or give him a hug over the wall such was the respect shown in turning up to support Ger on the day. It made me think just at that moment there’s more to life than football.

Fast forward 12 hours and still in Claremorris, I have my arm around my former team-mate, Alan Roche from the Davitts club in Ballindine.

I was reminiscing on the starring he role he played in the 1999 championship victory over Galway in Tuam. The memories we share are intertwined now and into the future.

The most consistent rivalry in the GAA is Galway and Mayo and it will be even greater after Sunday’s game because it matters and people care about football and each other.