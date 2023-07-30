David Brady: Mick Fitz’ the bill for task in hand in All-Ireland final

All Ireland final will bring the nation to a standstill

Growing up in the early 80s, there was little else for the imagination of a young boy from the West of Ireland to dream and inspire to other than the great Kerry heroes of that time.

I vividly remember leaping off a side wall of our house, ball in hand and Kerry jersey on, convinced that I was Jack O’Shea jumping into the clouds and catching another high ball.

It was the stuff dreams are made of and we should be proud as fans, neutrals and dreamers that we have so many role models taking the field of play in today’s All-Ireland final.

In many a backyard and across the pitches of Ireland, there will be young David Cliffords, Brian Fentons and James McCarthys living their own dream.

As a neutral, it is indeed a privilege to witness the exploits of this great Dublin team, one that has players who are one step away from an achievement that I can safely say will never be repeated.

Integral

The record for most All-Ireland football titles won by individuals will not be a main driving factor for Dublin today, but it will be part of the internal cause.

Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons and captain James McCarthy are, and have been, an integral part of this Dublin generation of greatness, but like the players themselves, they have carried their success well and performed on the pitch when it really mattered.

Today’s game will be intriguing and although it’s a panel that will win today, the individual battles all over the pitch will determine its outcome. Fitzsimons and Clifford will have the eyes of the nation on them – and if Clifford repeats his performance from the semi-final against Derry, it will be hard to see Kerry hand over the Sam Maguire Cup.

Dublin will not repeat what Derry did and allow acres of space for Clifford to cause untold damage, regardless of the fact that he was being marshalled by the best man-maker in the game. On numerous occasions Derry left Chrissy McKaigue isolated, just like Mayo have done in the past with the likes of Pádraig O’Hora left to match up in free channels against a once-in-a-generation player. There needs to be a sweeper, or always cover, in front of Kerry’s main man in open play.

Derry went man-on-man – and even though I have the greatest respect for McKaigue and his ability, showing Clifford the outside line and facing a marker with back to the ball on many occasions without cover, and no extra set of eyes cutting out space, left McKaigue flatfooted and isolated, neither a good foundation of defence.

If Clifford gets the ball, the route for the least amount of damage inflicted is on the inside. It cuts out options and the best forward in generations coming onto his left side, which leaves only one outcome. In showing Clifford the inside, yes, it’s a case of dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t but allows for that split-second for cover to retreat. Tyrone did this very well in the quarter-final. Even though Clifford got shots off, he was under severe pressure.

It’s very easy for me to say that Ciarán Kilkenny is too good to leave off this Dublin team, and he could very well have a vital role in helping dent the impression that Kerry’s main man Clifford will have. I believe Kilkenny has every attribute required to be that extra line of protection for Fitzsimons or even, at times, take the responsibility for Clifford alone.

Experience

There is, as we all know, strength and depth in this Dublin squad, but they are facing a team with a wealth of experience on the bench also. With Tony Brosnan ruled out, that will weaken Jack O’Connor’s hand, but Killian Spillane will have added responsibility when called upon.

No matter what, come the end of today a new aspirational generation of childhood dreamers will have opportunity to be who they want and play in any position as their heroes, and that is the beauty of All-Ireland final day.

It is a privilege to have watched, cursed and cried at the expense of this Dublin team on many occasions. In my opinion, this is a day they create history.