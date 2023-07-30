Charlie Redmond: The key men Dublin need to shine to seal All-Ireland glory

Fenton has the class to be a game-changer for boys in blue

A blast from the past invaded my thoughts amid all the talk of how Dublin might curtail David Clifford.

Philip Wardick might not be a household name in national GAA circles, but he was the most difficult man-marker I faced over the course of my football career.

The Ballyboden defender didn’t so much shadow you, he invaded your blood, gatecrashed your dreams, reduced the vast dimensions of any pitch we shared to the claustrophobic dimensions of Bilbo Baggins’ hobbit residence.

Imagine more than an hour imprisoned in a phone box that is already the home of an irritable nest of man-hating wasps.

Honestly, he drove me mad. Philip would have made a world class clamper. Playing football against him was like trying to drive your car with a vice-grip locked to all four tyres.

Would that sort of relentless, in-your-face, suffocating policing work to decommission Clifford’s arsenal?

He might not enjoy it, but he’s so outstandingly skilled, so strong and can summon such a unique and deadly array of weapons, that I’m not sure it would.

Con O’Callaghan’s competitive juices will be flowing

In fact, two weeks ago, we got confirmation of the futility of wrapping an opposing player like clingfilm around the Kerryman.

Mediocre

Chrissy McKaigue might be the best man-marker in the game. But Clifford took him to town in the All-Ireland semi-final, made Derry’s exceptional defensive leader appear mediocre.

I imagine Mick Fitzsimons will be detailed to take Clifford, with either Eoin Murchan or Brian Howard sweeping the space in front.

The key for me is that Dublin take control of the middle third: Win the battle there and the quality of service to Kerry’s inside lines will inevitably suffer.

For me, Brian Fenton and James McCarthy are Dublin’s pivotal figures in the engine room, and the form of both should wash a warming wave of optimism over Hill 16.

Here’s a few predictions: Fenton will deliver a man of the match masterpiece; McCarthy will continue to mine a rich vein of excellence and push Clifford for footballer of the year; and Dublin will win by three or four points.

I know Jack Barry has made life difficult for Fenton in recent duels. But there has been something about Brian’s body language in recent games that convinces me he is going to take ownership of Croke Park today.

Not just the quality of his performance at key moments against Mayo and Monaghan, but the level of emotion, the intensity of his celebratory fist-pumping, told me how mentally invested he is.

I think he understands that he needs to carry Dublin on his shoulders. Fenton’s elegance and class is a given, but fired-up he could be an unstoppable game-changer.

Giant

Like all Dublin fans, I love James McCarthy. He’s everything that’s great about Gaelic games, a selfless giant, an immense leader, a humble high achiever. I don’t think a greater player has ever pulled on that famous sky blue shirt.

Look back at the Mayo and Monaghan games. When Dublin needed to drive on, needed to break the lines, it was invariably the Ballymun Rolls Royce purring through the middle. His performance in defeat against Kerry last year had me breaking out in goose bumps.

It would be a hugely emotional landmark moment to see such a beloved class act – the son of the great 1970s star, John – climb the steps to lift Sam Maguire.

I’d start Ciarán Kilkenny, but I will understand it if Dessie Farrell holds him in reserve.

Jim Gavin’s philosophy was always to hold back someone special to provide a deadly and fresh impetus entering the final quarter. Dublin’s imperium would not have been possible without Kevin McManamon’s immense contributions off the bench.

Ciarán is a generational talent, the best in the country at retaining and recycling the ball. He is going to have a vital role whether from the start or down the closing stretch. If he is held back and Dublin are struggling, he could be introduced as early as 20 minutes in.

Explode

I’m really hoping Con O’Callaghan is primed to explode.

Other than the second half against Mayo, the Cuala powerhouse has been unusually subdued. But all the talk about Clifford is likely to bring his competitive juices to the boil.

The Kerry players who most concern me outside of Clifford are Seánie O’Shea, Gavin White and Stephen O’Brien.

We all remember O’Shea’s free for the ages – maybe the best strike I have ever seen in Croke Park – a year ago. His second-half surge against Derry, forming a deadly double act with Clifford, was that of a player finding his form at exactly the right time.

O’Brien’s work rate and energy off the bench transformed that contest, while White is Kerry’s Jack McCaffrey, a wing-back who can counter at the speed of light.

This has the makings of an authentic epic, a game of wafer-thin margins that could be settled by a moment of genius.

Kerry will look to Clifford to provide such a highlight moment, but I believe Dublin have greater attacking depth.

Cormac Costello, injury free and having impressively polished his free-taking routine, is a player of rare confidence and ability – a natural born match winner.

So, potentially, are Con, Paul Mannion and, though he had a quiet semi-final, Colm Basquel.

I’m convinced Fenton is set to have his best ever game against Kerry and with McCarthy, Fitzsimons and Stephen Cluxton on the cusp of nine medal history, I genuinely believe the greatest team of all time will deliver one more unforgettable and devastating masterpiece.