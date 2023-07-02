Charlie Redmond: Dubs to edge a classic against Mayo

Targeting Fenton and O’Callaghan is Mayo’s best hope

2 April 2023; Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dublin’s Brian Fenton might well be targeted but he is good enough to make his mark anyway

Jack McCaffrey is made for games like this one against Mayo

Con O’Callaghan hurt Mayo in 2017 and 2019 and he is ready to detonate again

It feels a little weird and it’s certainly not something I’d ever try in public.

This morning – though I will forever bleed Dublin blue – I’m (briefly) wearing a Mayo hat.

Specifically, I’m imagining the game plan I would draw up if I wanted to take down Dessie Farrell’s side.

It would start with trying to find a clone of Jack Barry, the waspish Kerry irritant (I mean that as a compliment) who stung and blistered Brian Fenton last year, achieving the near impossible task of unsettling Dublin’s colossus by buzzing incessantly and angrily in his face.

And it would finish with affording Con O’Callaghan less space than a bedevilled commuter trying to negotiate the main concourse of NYC’s Grand Central Station at rush hour.

But here’s the good news for Hill 16 – Fento and Con are so good, so slick and athletic and bursting with football, that I still think they’d find a way to get Dublin over the line.

More about that anon.

I can’t wait for today’s contest. After all the shadow boxing, this feels like a defining moment for both teams. It’ll be great to walk up towards Croker with all those butterflies flapping in the stomach.

The surge of blood, the sense of identity on days like this: that’s the essence of Championship and an Irish summer.

Calendar

This is the afternoon that was circled in the calendar when Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey (neither of whom played in the 2021 loss to Mayo, remember) and Paul Mannion dusted down their uniforms.

This is a real game, one with a serrated edge. It has that tetchy, choleric, uptight feel of Liverpool v Man U or Rory McIlroy v Patrick Reed. And it’s so much the better for that.

The mutual dislike is not contrived, though I’m certain Mayo resent Dublin far more than the Dubs are bothered by Mayo. That’s a logical by-product of the enormous cargo of Celtic crosses in one dressing-room, a maddening reminder of the All-Ireland frustrations of those across the corridor.

Think of the most contrary, belligerent personal duels of the last decade and two instantly spring to mind: Philly v Aidan O’Shea and Dermo v Lee Keegan.

Only O’Shea (who is having a stand-out season, and delivered perhaps the pass of the summer to facilitate David McBrien’s magical goal against Galway last week) remains, but the bad blood is a long way from being rinsed away.

Dublin will have subconsciously enlarged the chip on their shoulder over how their seven-in-a-row ambitions ended at Mayo’s hands.

Mayo were clearly the better team in extra-time, but it should never have got that far. To say Rob Hennelly was hugely fortunate to get a second chance at a buzzer beating equaliser having missed his original 45 would be an enormous understatement.

Some random observations.

Dublin need to be direct and pacy, kicking long to players running into space and resorting to lateral hold-up play only when absolutely necessary. The opening up of Derry in the Division 2 final is a perfect template.

This is the afternoon Colm Basquel can/must announce himself as a Dublin star. It is the third coming for a forward who graduated from the underage ranks alongside Con, but Basquel has it all: pace, skill, accuracy, ambition.

Deliver

What he has yet to do is deliver on the days that matter. I hope he is afforded the stage to do so today.

Stephen Cluxton can be crucial

I thought Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape looked iffy down the stretch against Galway, particularly when those late high balls went in. I’d be inclined to test his nerve early on.

Mayo will bring madcap abandon, attacking from everywhere. Tommy Conroy’s point last week, which started with the star forward helping to engineer a turnover in his own goalmouth, illustrates their electrifying capacity to turn defence into attack at pace.

Cluxton’s return is a major boon to Dublin. His leadership and calming aura and ability to find a team-mate no matter how the opposition presses on his kick-out is something that was hugely missed in those vital minutes in 2021.

As somebody who has infamously missed penalties (the nerves were okay going up to take the kick, but the feeling when you miss is as bad as it gets on a football field) I hate the fact that a season could be decided on those terms today.

It’s a terrible consequence of squeezing the Championship schedule.

Swapping headgear (the Dublin hat is an awful lot more comfortable), I’m optimistic. Fenton was a study in devastating grace against an admittedly overmatched Sligo. Even if Mayo find a wasp, Brian’s bottomless class will prevail.

As for Con? He invaded Mayo’s head in 2017 and 2019. He is a ticking time bomb primed to detonate.

Dublin to edge a classic and re-announce their All-Ireland credentials.