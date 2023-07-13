Carlos Alcaraz’s magic quality revealed as he books Wimbledon semi-final spot

Former Grand Slam finalist tells Independent.ie that Carlos Alcaraz will be the new king of tennis – but not just yet.

The words of Spain’s former world No 2 Alex Correjta as reflects on the stunning rise of Carlos Alcaraz after he booked his place in a Wimbledon semi-final for the first time.

Alcaraz beat fellow young gun and childhood friend Holger Rune to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

World number one Alcaraz and sixth seed Rune played doubles together when they were 14 and now the duo were the first men under 21 to face each other in a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.

It was the first time they had met at a grand slam, the start of a rivalry which could last for 10 or 15 years, and it was the Spaniard who came out top with a 7-6 (3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

Now the tennis world will be hoping for an Alcaraz showdown with Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, as the game’s top two men prepare for a battle that could mark a changing of the guard at the top of the game.

Yet while two-time French Open finalist Corretja suggests Alcaraz is destined for greatness, he does not believe the moment has come for him to knock Djokovic off his perch at the as the king of the game.

“If he plays Novak in the final, there is no doubt who will be the favourite and it won’t be Carlos,” Corretja told Independent.ie at an ACICS event at Wimbledon.

"Can Alcaraz win Wimbledon? For sure, but I will be surprised if he does it. For me, Novak is the biggest favourite at Wimbledon this year, but Alcaraz keeps surprising us.

"He is special. He is not good, he is special. When you are special, you are capable of doing things that others can't. The way he moves is unbelievable. The way he hits the ball is unbelievable.

"His forehand is just huge, it's out of this world and the happiness he brings to the game is very unique and difficult for the opponent. That is his magic quality and it is amazing to see his maturity on the court as well.

"When you play, sometimes conditions are a little bit chilly, or it is too hot or too windy, but it seems with Carlos, he accepts the situation. You need to accept what you have, what you get and what you feel on a given day.

"There is more to come from Alcaraz. He will improve things. He will know how to play against Novak best-of-five without going all out. He understands he needs to change his tactics, maybe he won't go all out. Maybe it is in his character to be very aggressive, but he will learn how to play this way in the fifth.”

Novak Djokovic talks to former tennis player Alex Corretja at an ASICS event in Wimbledon

The forehand Corretja mentions is one of the wonders of the tennis, with Alcaraz appearing to hit that shot with more power and fizz than his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal.

While Nadal’s punch with his forehand – struck while holding the racket in his left hand even though is he right handed – has taken him to 22 Grand Slam titles, his young compatriot’s punch with his own version is stunning.

There has rarely been a shot that sounds like Alcaraz’s forehand and it consistently draws gasps from the Centre Court crowd as he crashes it down with violent beauty.

This bullet is the wildcard that could take Djokovic down in Sunday’s final, if Alcaraz gets past Russian Daniil Medvedev and his Serbian rival beats Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a mouth-watering semi-final line-up.

Yet Corretja suggests Djokovic’s era of dominance is not coming to an end yet, as he suggests the 36-year-old remains an immovable force as he looks to cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time.

"If he plays at his best, Novak wins Wimbledon," added Corretja.

"There is no doubt if he is in a good shape, he is the man to beat, but you have to prove it on the court. Seven matches, best of five sets is never easy.

"What I find amazing about him is the lengths he goes to to be the best. Every detail is there. From what he eats, to how he prepares, to his shoes. You see how much work he has put in with ASICS to make his tennis shoes and you understand why he is a winner.

"He speaks about the tongue of his shoe and how it was not perfect and he went to ASICS to change it. Every small detail can be the difference between winning and losing.

"The debate will be decided when they are all finished and it will still continue for many people. If you go by results, there is no debate because I think he will keep on winning the Slams.

"Carlos Alcaraz may be the future of men’s tennis, but Novak Djokovic is not going anywhere yet.”

The tipping point will come for Djokovic at some point over the next two or three years and Alcaraz may be the man to do it, but the new era can only start when the current one ends.

Given Djokovic's form at this year’s Championships, that handover of power is unlikely to happen on Wimbledon's Centre Court in Sunday’s final.