Cage Warriors champ Rhys McKee says UFC show on Irish soil is long overdue

‘I feel Irish MMA is at the strongest point it’s ever been’

Following UFC 289 in Vancouver last week, President Dana White spoke candidly about the prospect of returning to these shores in the near future and local star Rhys McKee believes there is no reason it couldn’t land on Irish soil.

Current Cage Warriors champion and UFC veteran McKee said: “I feel Irish MMA is at the strongest point it’s ever been.

“With three world champions on this island an event here is super justified and gives a chance for us all to show the next generation what is possible… it’s something I’d be very excited to play a part in.”

Ballymena man McKee believes that the proliferation of training facilities over recent years allied with the rise of a certain Conor McGregor have been pivotal in raising the standard of local mixed martial arts.

“I think the explosion of gyms is a timing thing, a lot of kids (now men) have been working hard the last 10 years and it’s all coincidentally coming to light now. McGregor played a huge part in showing what was possible for us all and developed a blue print of how we all can get there,” said McKee.

Cage Warriors is widely acknowledged as being a sound springboard to a shot in the UFC and with Caolan Loughran (bantamweight), Paul Hughes (featherweight) and McKee (welterweight) all champions in their respective weight classes, “Skeletor” believes the time is now for the province’s best.

“I believe promotions come here based off atmosphere never mind how good the talent is… I believe that all three of the (Cage Warriors) champions should be signed this year.”

Having shown glimpses of his talent in an all too brief two fight UFC stretch in 2020, McKee feels even better prepared to make the walk to the Octagon this time around.

“Although I didn’t feel first time UFC jitters the experience of being there before will stand by me,” he said. “My second UFC stint will be chalk and cheese to my first… I’ll go in and perform how the whole world knows I do, finishing people on my way to the top.”