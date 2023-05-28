WATCH: Michael Conlan’s world title bid ends with brutal knock-out
More disappointment in front of Belfast crowd
Michael Conlan’s bid to take the IBF world featherweight title on home turf failed as he was floored by Luis Alberto Lopez in the fifth round in Belfast.
Conlan’s trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel after Lopez landed a left hook and a right uppercut that dropped Conlan to the canvas.
Conlan had looked strong in the second round, hitting Lopez with a strong right-hander as he appeared to gain the upper hand.
But the momentum shifted significantly in the third as Lopez landed a succession of punches to leave Conlan hanging on for the bell.
Lopez slowed a little in the fourth but remained on top and Conlan at one point stumbled to the floor. When Lopez hit Conlan hard in the fifth, Booth took the decision to end the fight.
Conlan received medical attention before congratulating his opponent, but his disappointment was obvious.
Conlan posted this message on his social media platform after the fight:
"I’m good folks. Wasn’t at the races tonight, couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it,” Conlan wrote.
"Congratulations to (Lopez) on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity.
"Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can’t get back to you all but I appreciate it!
"I’m gonna take sometime away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are. Again thank you Belfast for an amazing atmosphere and turn out tonight! Love MC x”
