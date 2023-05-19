WATCH: Katie Taylor’s weigh in draws partisan crowd at Mansion House

Both fighters weigh in ahead of Dublin showdown on Saturday

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face-off during their weigh-ins at the Mansion House in Dubli, ahead of their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight, on May 20th at 3Arena — © SPORTSFILE

World champions Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron have successfully weighed in before their title fight in the 3Arena tomorrow night. They both tipped the scales at 139.7lbs, comfortably inside the 140lbs limit.

This is marginally the heaviest Taylor has tipped the scales at in her career.

In 2019, she was 139.5lbs for her only previous contest in the super lightweight division when she defeated Christina Linaedatou in the Manchester Arena back in 2019. Cameron is also the heaviest fighter she has faced.

The historic Round Room in Dublin’s Mansion House was the venue and 500 fans from 5,000 applications crowded into the venue at lunchtime in Dublin’s city centre.

Cameron got a taste of the hostile reception she will be subjected to at fight time tomorrow night when the crowd roared their approval when Taylor said: “I can’t wait to get my hands on those belts. I am a very proud Irish woman, and to become a two-weight undisputed World champion would be the greatest moment in my career.”

Speaking earlier, she reflected on the journey that has taken her from not being allow box to be at the peak of women’s professional boxing.

It is the first time in the history of female boxing two undisputed world champions come face to face in the ring, though only Cameron’s five super lightweight belts are up for grabs.

“I think that one of the things I wanted to achieve when I first turned pro six years ago was to fight here at home. This is a nation who love their sport, who love their boxing, and for a very, very small nation, we’re very good at it as well.

“It’s amazing to be bringing big-time boxing back to this nation again where it belongs. This isn’t any normal fight. This is undisputed champions versus undisputed champion.

“This is a very special fight, one of the biggest fights in boxing, I believe. I think we’re definitely turning a new leaf for Irish boxing. Hopefully, this is the first of many here at home in Ireland.

“Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is absolutely huge for the sport and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest tests and biggest challenges. This is so, so special.”

Cameron said: “Fighting Katie Taylor is my biggest goal – that’s what I always wanted.

“I never thought it would happen. For me, this fight is bigger than becoming undisputed world champion. Anyone in this division or round about this division has always wanted to fight Katie Taylor because she’s the pound-for-pound best and if you’re in boxing, you want to challenge the best as well, especially if you’re a champion.

“You’ve got to set yourself those sort of goals and try achieve your own greatness. I’ve always wanted this fight and I didn’t think it would happen. I’m here now,” said the Northampton southpaw.