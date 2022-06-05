WATCH: Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with explosive second round punch
Joe Cordina claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa.
Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.
The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power.
But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt.
“It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina.
“I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym.
“We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.”
