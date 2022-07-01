Veteran boxing promoter Frank Warren says he hopes ‘issues’ with Tommy Fury will be ironed out

‘All Tommy’s dealings in his career have been solely with me and nobody else. I don’t really understand what’s happened’

Veteran boxing promoter Hall of Famer Frank Warren has said he doesn’t “really understand what’s happened” to Tommy Fury after the fighter was stopped from travelling to the US for a press conference with Jake Paul.

The younger Fury was due to face off against the social media star ahead of their rescheduled grudge match after the event was last week officially confirmed for August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy posted a message expressing his concerns after he was stopped from flying, saying he had been pulled aside at Heathrow Airport and told by a Homeland Security officer that he wasn't able to travel to the USA “for a reason I apparently know”.

Tommy’s dad John previously admitted he and other members of Tommy’s team were banned from entering the US due to Tyson’s links to mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

And the ‘Gypsy King’ himself made headlines when he was refused entry into the United States as a result of the sanctions against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

While none of the Furys have any association with crime, the travel bans are now said to potentially jeopardise the career of both fighters.

Speaking exclusively to BTSport.com, Warren said he hoped “all these issues with Tommy Fury will be ironed out by the time the fight comes around”.

“It was a bit of a surprise to everybody to be honest,” Warren said.

“All Tommy’s dealings in his career have been solely with me and nobody else. I don’t really understand what’s happened.

“Hopefully we can sort it out and that’s what we’re all working on at the moment. He’s a clean cut kid.”

He added: “Before all this confusion happened though I was really pleased to see that Tommy has gone and linked up with Shane McGuigan for this fight, I think that’s a great match for him as a trainer.

“I really fancy Tommy. It’s going to be the first time Jake Paul has ever fought a ‘proper’ fighter – a licensed boxer from a boxing background. Tommy’s confident too and I think we’ll get the job done.

As for Tysons, Warren said that while the Gypsy King had been having a bit of “back and forth with [UFC heavyweight champion] Francis Ngannou on social media in the last week or so, nothing’s happening imminently as far as that fight goes”.

Tommy’s troubles have not gone down well with Paul who called out Tommy on social media.

In a new video posted on Twitter, Paul claims that have spoken to Tommy’s lawyers and “they are all advising him to just go to the embassy to get his visa, that's all he has to do.

“But Tommy is showing no urgency. He hasn't gone yet, he's not communicating with us on what he's doing. “Is this another case of Tommy just being scared to fight me? I think that's what it is. I think the Fury family is trying to manipulate something here, to make me fight in the UK.

“OK you want me to fight in the UK? Show me $15 million, because here in America we do more pay-per-view buys, we do more ticket sales, and we do more sponsorship.”

Paul adds: “I've shown you the money. We're ready to go…MSG August 6. Tommy you're gonna miss out on the biggest payday of your life because you want me to come to the UK? “Like I said, I'll come there, just show me the money, but y'all can't do that (because) y'all don't have $15 million.

“This is embarrassing,” he adds, “go to the embassy, get your visa and let's make this fight happen. Stop ducking me and stop wasting my time.”

Tommy, who rose to fame during the 2019 season of Love Island when he and his influencer girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague made it to the final of the reality series, had earlier posted a message expressing his concerns after he was stopped from flying.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "Me and my team arrived at Heathrow Airport ready to fly out and as soon as I entered the airport, I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.

"I can stand here and say I have done nothing wrong and I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel to the USA. I've been training for a fight this whole time and that's all I've been doing. I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

Over 600 people, including the world heavyweight champion, are banned from entering the US at present because of their direct association with drug boss Daniel Kinahan.