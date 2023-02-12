Two talented boxers and pal die after car overturns on Galway pier

“Both young men were well loved members of Olympic BC and were honoured with a moment’s silence at this morning's Connacht Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, coaches and club mates.”

The three friends perished in the early hours of yesterday morning when it’s thought they tried to do a U-turn on the pier at Menlo

These are the two talented young boxers who were among three teenagers to die when a car went into the water in Galway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two people died at the scene when a car went into the water when it apparently tried to turn on Menlo Pier and overturned around 2.40am while a third man subsequently died in hospital.

John Keenan, also known as John Sammon, (16) and Wojciech Panek (17) died at the scene while Christopher Stokes (19) was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died of his injuries.

John was a talented young boxer who was a member of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway who described him as someone who “always had a smile on his face and would go out of his way to anything for anyone”.

Christopher was also a member of the club and the Galway Amateur Boxing Association said they were both honoured with at the Connacht Championships yesterday.

“Galway boxing has been shaken by the tragic passing of John Keenan and Christopher Stokes overnight.

Olympic Boxing Club said there was deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow at the untimely and tragic deaths.

“Rest in Peace to both club members Christopher Stokes and John Keenan, both exceptional young men and too young to go. Rest in perfect peace boys, we’re all broken hearted.

John Keenan was a keen boxers

“John has been with us at Olympic BC since he was 10 years after following his brother Martin Sammon through our doors.

“John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, He never let anything get him down.

“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences goes out to John’s Brother Martin, his Mother Elizabeth and his brothers and sisters.

“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace Amen.”

Friends and family of John and Christopher described them as the best pals and expressed their devastation at their deaths in a series of online tributes.

Candles at the scene of the drowning tragedy

John’s uncle Thomas Keenan said: ”With a heavy heart I wanna say RIP to my nephew John only 16 years old who tragically died last night. I hope you get a beautiful bed in the kingdom of heaven. Condolences to my brother John, Elizabeth, and children also RIP to the other young fella Christopher Stokes and the Polish fella who also died in this tragedy.”

One of Christopher’s cousins said: “Rest in peace to my cousin Christopher, awful news this morning I hope you get the best bed in heaven Chris, God be good to you so sorry for Antony and Kate this morning.

“And rest in peace to the other boy John Keenan, really sorry for your family’s loss, God be good to you hope you get the best bed in heaven.”

Wojciech lived in Limerick but has been staying in Menlo on a temporary basis for a number of weeks while he completed a course.

Local Councillor Frank Fahy who lives close to the scene of the accident said it was a terrible tragedy and his heart goes out to the families of the deceased.

Christopher Stokes was a keen boxers

He said his brother lives beside the pier and rushed out of his house when he heard sirens after the accident.

“He was woken up with sirens at 3am and was taken aback. It’s usually quiet at the pier at that time. He was there when they were attempting the rescue.”

He said his brother saw a black car overturned in the water and emergency services tried to pull it from the water with a rope.

“People were thinking they drove off the end of the pier but they didn’t. it looks like they were trying to do a U-turn on the pier and one of the wheels must have gone over the edge of the pier and it flipped. The car was on its roof in the water. There is signage to say there is a pier there but they might not have been familiar with it.”

He said it would have been hard for the occupants of the car to escape as the car had flipped.

“It was only in about three foot of water but it’s dark in the water. There’s a lot of silt underneath it. It’s. With the car upside down and I’d assume they had seatbelts on and with electric windows it would have been hard to escape.”

Gardai said forensic scene examiners were going to the scene yesterday and appealed to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact gardai.