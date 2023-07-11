Sean McGoldrick: Plan A is working out for Jack Marley

Sallynoggin native’s Olympic dream breaks new ground

Jack Marley is the first boxer from Monkstown BC to make the Olympics

Jack Marley never had a Plan B. He always told his teachers in Cabinteely Community School that he wanted to box for Ireland at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“No matter what the teachers said about having a Plan B, I always replied: ‘No Plan B’. All my eggs were in the one basket. Boxing was the plan.”

He did fret over whether the Paris Olympics might come too soon for him. He is only 20 and competes in a weight division in which Ireland has no tradition of success at international level.

Marley’s dream hinged on the outcome of the final round in the semi-final of the European Games, which doubled as an Olympic qualifying tournament, in the Polish town of Nowy Targ.

His Cuban-born opponent, Emmanuel Reyes Pla, who represents Spain, had the edge in experience. A world bronze medallist and European silver medallist, he had beaten former Irish elite heavyweight champion Kirill Afanasev at the Paris qualifiers for the Tokyo Games.

Reyes Pla won the first round 4-1. Marley won the second by the same margin, so everything hinged on what happened in the final three minutes.

“I emptied the tank,” he says. “You cannot leave it up to the judges.”

Jack Marley in Poland

Marley won the last round and the fight on a majority 4-1 decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

“The emotion I showed came from winning the fight rather than qualifying for the Olympics. I still don’t feel like an Olympian. It hasn’t settled in yet.”

​Marley first walked through the doors of Monkstown Boxing Club when he was eight years old. There is no tradition of boxing in the family, but his father Mick believed the training would benefit him.

Famed

In the fighter’s own words, he was “carrying a bit of weight” at the time and needed to get fitter to have any chance of making an impact with the famed St Joseph’s AFC.

Better known as Joeys, their pitches were across the wall from his home in Sallynoggin and he had started to play soccer with them.

His first breakthrough in boxing came when he was promoted from the beginner’s class. “I remember one of the coaches James [Doyle] lining us all up and calling out the boxers who were moving to the senior class. It was a big deal.”

At 11, Jack secured his first Irish title in the National Stadium. By then, he had fallen in love with boxing. “I loved the concept of taking one punch and giving two and that is still my motto, though I try to take the least punishment I can.”

But Marley didn’t have a straightforward journey through the underage ranks. He didn’t win another Irish title until he was 16. “Though I wasn’t winning titles, I was still having enough success to keep me interested.”

Through those fallow years, the coaches in Monkstown BC played a pivotal role in his development. He lists them: James Doyle, JP Kinsella, Tommy Rapple, Dar Blackmore, Tony Brien, Wayne Rapple, Paul Carraher and Andy Brennan.

The biggest buzz he got from securing his ticket to the Paris Olympics was being the first boxer from Monkstown to qualify for the Games. “The club is everything. It is my bread and butter. It has helped me through the good and the bad times.”

On several occasions in the last year, Marley and other members of the club trained outside the offices of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to highlight their plight after being locked out of their training facilities at the Mounttown Community Facility. This issue has now been resolved and the council has promised Monkstown a new clubhouse.

“I have seen first-hand how we got treated, and hopefully, what I have accomplished will be the kick in the arse needed to get things sorted out.”

He won a heavyweight Youth 1 title when he was 16. “By then, I could see my opponents weren’t as fast as me, but my progress was down to the hard work and graft I put in.”

Youthfulness

Despite his youthfulness, he was picked to box for Ireland at the 2019 European Youth (Under-18) championships in Sofia, where he was beaten by the eventual gold medallist Wilfried Florentin, one of the rising stars of French boxing. Tragically, Florentin was shot dead outside a shisha bar in a Parisian suburb last May.

Four weeks before he was due to sit his Leaving Certificate in 2021, the former head of the IABA’s High Performance Unit, Bernard Dunne, invited him to join the Irish squad in full-time training in Abbotstown. He was putting together a squad for the European Under-22 championships in Italy.

“I got a taste for it and I knew it was what I wanted. But I was in awe the first time I walked through the door, seeing all the pictures on the wall, not just of the boxers but the other Irish Olympians. It is a different environment, an unbelievable environment.”

​Marley impressed in his spars against the then elite heavyweight champion Afanasev and was named on the team for the Euros in Italy. “I decided to finish school early and opted for predicted grades, so I got my Leaving Certificate and brought home a bronze medal from Italy.”

As a result of qualifying for the Olympics and winning a silver medal at the European Games (he was beaten in the final by experienced Italian heavyweight Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine), Marley will become a carded athlete and receive funding from Sport Ireland, but the grants will only kick in on January 1.

He is indebted in every sense to Chadwicks, who now sponsor him. “Chadwicks took a gamble on me, and I am in partnership with them since December of last year. This has taken a serious weight off my shoulders.”

Though he is immersed in boxing, he wouldn’t describe himself as a fan of the sport and has no notion of what’s going on at professional level in the heavyweight division. But he is not short on ambition.

“I want to get myself on the podium in Paris. I am not going to sell myself short, I am going to do what I have always done, work hard and hope for the best.”

Hundreds turned up outside his house last week to welcome him and his clubmate Seán Mari home from Poland.

One suspects it won’t be the last triumphant homecoming we will see in Sallynoggin over the next few years.