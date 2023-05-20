Sean McGoldrick: Every fight now is about Katie Taylor’s boxing legacy

Homecoming fight is another step towards completing Taylor’s story

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face-off during weigh-ins, at Mansion House in Dublin, ahead of their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight, on May 20th at 3Arena in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Katie Taylor has always preferred the road less travelled. In keeping with her pioneering instincts she has always avoided easy options.

Having waited her entire professional career to fulfil her dream of fighting in Ireland, she could have chosen an unheralded opponent and had an undemanding night at the 3Arena. But this is not her style.

Instead she challenged the undisputed and undefeated super lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron to put her five belts on the line in Dublin.

Forty-three days short of her 37th birthday, Taylor is aware that time waits f or no woman. Every fight now is for her legacy.

This is not just the biggest fight in Taylor’s career, it is the biggest in the history of women’s boxing.

It is also the toughest fight in Katie’s career with a real chance her 22-fight unbeaten record could end tonight.

Cameron has a lot going for her. She is taller than Taylor, has a three-inch reach advantage and has a better knock out rate (47pc to 27pc ).

Interestingly, though, the pair have nearly identical records against the same opponents.

They both beat Karina Szmalenberg, Viviane Obenauf, Jessica McCaskill, Victoria Noelia Bustos, and Anahi Ester Sanchez all on points with the exception of the Cameron v Obenauf contest when the latter retired.

Even though she had been troubled by a calf injury in recent years, Taylor has faster feet than Cameron.

But she needs to be mindful of Cameron’s power. In her own words, Taylor loves a dust-up. Standing in the centre of the ring and trading punches with the Northampton fighter known as II Capo is a recipe for disaster.

Cameron knows she will probably have to either stop Taylor or at least put her on the canvas a couple of times in order to get the decision.

This is also biggest night in Cameron’s career. The 31-year-old has never experienced the kind of raucous atmosphere which the 9,000 sell-out crowd will generate in the 3Arena.

But regardless of the result, Taylor will still leave as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

But this fight could prove a bridge too far for her. However, Taylor is fiercely resilient and has a record of defying the odds. Pressure fights bring the best out of her.

Provided she stays upright she will probably scape home on a split decision. But don’t rule a majority draw which would mean Cameron keeps her belts, but Taylor gets a rematch possibly in Croke Park in September.

Tonight’s ring-walk for Taylor-Cameron is scheduled for 10.15 approx. There is live coverage on the DAZN streaming service