Ring Magazine nominates Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano as ‘Fight of the Year’

Katie Taylorand Amanda Serrano box during the fight for the Undisputed World Lightweight Championship on April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden — © Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

KATIE Taylor has broken through another glass ceiling in boxing with Ring Magazine nominating her epic clash against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden last April as the 2022 Fight of the Year.

Former Irish team-mate Michael Conlan is vying for the same award. His World title clash against Leigh Woods in Nottingham last summer is also one of four fights nominated by the prestigious publication for the award.

The Belfast fighter will have less happy memories of his fight than Taylor will have of her sell-out clash in the famous New York venue.

She won on a majority points decision after being in deep trouble in the fifth round whereas Conlan was sensationally knocked out in the 12th round when he was on the verge of securing the WBA World featherweight title on points.

The Woods-Conlan fight has selected by the Boxing Writers’ Association of America as their fight of the year.

The Ring Magazine awards are considered the most prestigious in boxing. They have selected a Fight of the Year since 1945 with Muhammed Ali winning it a record six times.

Michael Conlan after his victory over Karim Guerfi — © Getty Images

An all-female fight has never scooped the award. The winner will be announced on Friday.

The other two fights nominated were both in the light middleweight category: Sebastian Fundora v Erickson Lubin and Jermell Charlo v Brian Castano.

The global impact of the historic Taylor v Serrano fight is evident from the number of awards it has already picked up.

They included Sport Illustrated Fight of the Year, BBC Fight of the Year, CBS Fight of the Year, ESPN Fight of the Year, ESPN Event of the Year and Sporting News Fight of The Year

Taylor was also named Sports Illustrated Female Fighter of the Year while her manager Brian Peters was nominated by the Manager of the year by the Boxing Writers’ Association of America.

Even though the re-match between the Taylor and Serrano is one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in 2022 there has been no breakthrough in the ongoing protracted negotiations between Croke Park and Matchroom about the fight being staged in GAA Headquarters.

It is believed a date; May 20 has been tentatively pencilled in while talks are ongoing on other substantive issues such as what rent the GAA will charge for the ground and whether the government are willing to make a financial contribution.

Time is running out though any official confirmation of Taylor v Serrano II will not be made until the latter’s next fight against Erika Cruz for the undisputed World featherweight title on February 4 in New York is over.

In the probable event of Serrano becoming undisputed featherweight champion it will clear the way for Taylor v Serrano II.

In the event of the Croke Park deal not materialising the fight will likely to take place in Madison Square Garden or possibly Las Vegas.