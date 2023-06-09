Olympic bronze medal Aidan Walsh left out of Irish team for European Games

Tokyo Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and last year’s World, European and Commonwealth gold medallist Amy Broadhurst lead a 12-strong Irish team at the first Olympic qualification tournament for the Paris Games at the end of the month in Poland.

But there is no place for Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, who looses out to Wexford native Dean Walsh, who beat him in the semi-final of the light middleweight division at the Irish Elite championships in January.

The team, which was officially announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland this afternoon, was first revealed by Independent.ie in April. The squad is currently completing a final training camp in Assisi, Italy.

The qualification tournament, which is being run by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Task Force, forms a centre piece of the European Games with the boxing scheduled for the Nowry Targ Arena, almost 100km from Krakow City.

The six-member women’s team is arguably the strongest ever to represent Ireland. Apart from Harrington and Broadhurst, it includes two Tokyo Olympians, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke, who is also a double European middleweight champion.

Ireland topped the medals table at last year’s women’s European Championships with a record haul of seven, but there are fewer weight divisions being contested in Poland.

Head Coach, Zaur Antia, said: “This is an exceptional team with enormous potential. Their preparations in training camps and competitions this year have been excellent, and I have great faith in every member of the team to perform to the very best of their ability at the European Games, up-holding Boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.”

The team is:

Daina Moorehouse (Bray, Co. Wicklow) Women’s 50kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s 54kg

Michaela Walgh (Belfast, Co. Antrim) Women’s 57kg

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Amy Broadhurst (Dundalk, Co. Louth) Women’s 66kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) Women’s 75kg

Sean Mari (Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin) Men’s 51kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s 57kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Dean Walsh (Wexford) Men’s 71kg

Kelyn Cassidy (Ballybeg, Waterford) Men’s 80kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin) Men’s 92kg

Meanwhile, 22-year-old fledging Cork pro boxer Callum Walsh faces the biggest test of his career in the early hours of tomorrow morning in Los Angeles.

In a top of the bill ten-round super welterweight contest, he takes on a 36-year-old seasoned pro Carson Jones from Oklahoma City.

Jones is by some distance the most experienced fighter Walsh has faced since he made his pro debut in 2021.

Walsh has won all but one of his six fights inside the distance, but none have lasted longer than six rounds. Jones has an impressive 43-15-3 record. He has faced World champions and had two gruelling fights against well known British fighter Kell Brook in 2012 and 2013 in the UK.

A pro fighter since 2004 – Walsh was three years old then – Jones’s best days are undoubtedly behind him.

But this is Walsh’s first fight over ten rounds so it is a real challenge. Jones has just won three fights on the spin having lost four in a row prior to Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Monaghan pro fighter Aaron McKenna will have a change of opponent for his 17th professional fight, scheduled for next Friday night in the famous York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

The 23-year-old Smithborough native was due to take on unbeaten British pro Shakiel Thompson (10-0) for the vacant WBC international middleweight belt. A win would have propelled McKenna into the WBC top 20 ranking list. Unfortunately, Thompson has pulled out of the fight due to injury.

He will be replaced by another unbeaten professional, Uisma Lima from Portugal (10-0). It is not known yet whether the WBC belt will still be presented to the winner. McKenna is unbeaten with eight of his wins coming inside the distance.