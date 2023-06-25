No fairy tale of New York as Jason Quigley loses in Madison Square Garden

The scorecards of 116-108, 116-108, 118-106 did scant justice to Quigley’s effort.

There was no fairytale of New York for Donegal’s Jason Quigley last night as he lost his super middleweight fight in Madison Square Garden to Edgar Berlanga.

Though he produced one of the better performances of his career and went toe-to-toe with his highly-rated opponent for 12 gruelling rounds there was no disputing the unanimous decision in favour of Berlanga, who is now unbeaten in his 21 pro fights. The Brooklyn-born fighter of Puerto Rican origin picked up the WBO North American super middleweight title for the win.

Quigley was down in the third – though many felt this was a slip – the fifth and twice in the twelfth round as Berlanga, in his first fight for new promoters Matchroom, went desperately in search of a knockout victory.

The scorecards of 116-108, 116-108, 118-106 did scant justice to Quigley’s effort.

Despite being a seasoned professional this was the first time he went 12 rounds in his career. His pro record now stands at 20-3 and realistically his chance of ever challenging for a world title have now diminished, if not disappeared entirely.

This was Berlanga’s first fight in a year, but it remains to be seen whether the performance will be enough to earn him a crack at Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Berlanga began his career with 16 consecutive first round knockouts, which generated a lot of publicity, but he has gone the distance in his last five fights. Consequently some of the momentum he had generated early in his career has dissipated

The Quigley fight was set-up in order to give him a chance to re-launch his career with another eye-catching knockout, but the Irishman didn’t oblige.

The Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden was sold out and Quigley earned a decent pay cheque, but the outcome didn’t do anything to further his ambition.

He now has to decide whether it is worth continuing to box or whether he should hang up his gloves after a professional career which ultimately didn’t deliver on what it once promised.

There was better news for Connemara light heavyweight Thomas O’Toole (25), who dispatched Miguel Angel Cobas (37) from Argentina inside the first three minutes in Dorchester in the US on Saturday night. O’Toole is now 7-0 with five of those wins coming inside the distance.