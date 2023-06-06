Moment of truth for boxing as IOC to decide on IBA’s future

The International Olympic Committee could sever their links with the beleaguered International Boxing Association as early as tomorrow.

The IOC’s powerful Executive Board will meet remotely tomorrow and there is a strong possibility they will withdraw their recognition of the IBA at this gathering. The decision will have huge implications for the future of boxing as an Olympic sport.

The Board had not been scheduled to meet until later this month but rescheduled the meeting at short notice after receiving a crucial 34-page report from the IBA, the worldwide governing body of amateur boxing.

The Russian-led organisation last night released the report it submitted to the IOC in defence of their stance. They suggest that their position ‘leads to the conclusion of the lack of legal basis and lack of reasonable grounds to withdraw IBA’s recognition.’

According to the statement the report addresses each of the IOC’s areas of governance concerns.

“The IBA strongly believes that it meets all necessary criteria to be a part of the Olympic movement, including good governance, finance, and sporting integrity. The report highlights all reforms implemented over the last two years and explains the rationale for each change within the organization.

“IBA is looking forward to celebrating the sport at Paris 2024 as it will mark the milestone 120th anniversary of boxing’s participation in the Olympic Games.

‘We are extremely proud of all strides made towards creating the organization we have today. The years of intense work have paid off, and the IBA is a role model for international sports federations.

“Today, for the sake of full transparency, we publish our report, as we have nothing to hide. We sincerely hope that the IOC has read the 400-page report in its entirety to take a correct and balanced decision regarding the future of boxing,’ said IBA Secretary General and CEO George Yerolimpos.

However, unless the IOC Executive Board do an unexpected U-turn the IBA, which have been suspended by the IOC since 2019 faced having its relationship with the Olympic body formally terminated.

The programme for the LA Games is expected to be finalised by the International Olympic Committee at a scheduled meeting in Mumbai in October.

Ironically, the banishment of the IBA could improve the chances of boxing being restored though the row between the two organisations will almost certainly end up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The next issue facing the IOC is whether they will recognise the fledging World Boxing organisation which was set up earlier this year with a mission to preserve boxing as an Olympic sport.

So far only the USA and Switzerland has pledged to leave the IBA – the US has already done so – and join the new organisation.

Significantly, GB Boxing indicated today in a statement that they will apply for associate membership of the new organisation.

GB Boxing which was set up in 2008 is not the governing body of the sport in England, Scotland, and Wales. It manages the UK’s publicly funded World Class programme – the equivalent in Ireland is the High Performance programme but it has remained under the direct control of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

The chair of GB Boxing’s Board of Directors, Jason Glover said: “It is vitally important to the future of sport in the UK and across the glove that boxing remains part of the Olympic programme.

“The loss of Olympic status would have devastating consequences for boxers, and everyone connected with the sport from the elite level to the grassroots and we are committed to support World Boxing in its efforts to keeping boxing in the Olympic Movement.”

While the leadership of the IABA are supportive of the organisation breaking with the IBA and joining the new organisation the clubs are divided on the issue.

It would require a change in the constitution of the IABA to leave the IBA and link up with World Boxing.