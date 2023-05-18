Meet the other Irish boxers showcasing their talents before Katie Taylor’s Dublin fight
Kilcullen native Dennis Hogan, now based in Newstead, Australia achieves his lifetime ambition of defending a world title in the 3Arena at the age of 38.
The return of big-time professional boxing to Dublin on Saturday offers a unique opportunity to a select group of Irish fighters to showcase their talents.
Inevitably most of the focus is on the top of the bill clash between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron. But there are other fascinating duels in store.
He will be bidding to keep his IBO super welterweight crown against Liverpool-born James Metcalf.
Another Kildare fighter Gary Cully is involved in the chief support bout.
The former MTK manage boxer, who is coached by Pete Taylor, is on the verge of hitting the big-time and is being groomed by Matchroom to headline future shows in Dublin.
The lightweight is unbeaten in his sixteen professional bouts and won a WBA Inter-continental belt in his last outing in February. He has won his last five fights via knock-out. As well as being unusually tall for a lightweight he also possesses a powerful punch.
His opponent Mexican Jose Felix has a formidable 39-6-1 record with 30 of those wins coming inside the distance. But he has lost his last two fights including a points defeat to Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna in Belfast in the summer of 2021.
Belfast’s Caoimhín Agyarko, Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty and Waterford-based Polish flyweight Kate Radomska are all in action on the undercard.
Fans will also see an opportunity to see another of the all-time greats of female boxing, Cecilia Braekhus, the long-time undisputed and undefeated World welterweight champion in action.
She is aiming for another world belt at the age of 41 when she challenges England’s Terri Harper for the WBS super welterweight crown.
The show will be opened by unbeaten Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan who is trained and managed by Andy Lee.
