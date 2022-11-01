Kellie Harrington says she never won a fight with Katie Taylor's father Pete in her corner

Harrington was elaborating on comments made about the boxing coach in her new book

Kellie Harrington has revealed how she never won a fight what Katie Taylor's father Pete in her corner.

Harrington was speaking about her relationship with the father of the undisputed lightweight champion of the world at her book launch.

Harrington was elaborating on comments made about the boxing coach in her new book, on which she claims that Taylor would not let his daughter spar with other female fighters when she was in amateur ranks..

The Olympic gold medalist also believes the IABA were looking after just Katie Taylor as opposed to all the female fighters.

Pete Taylor formerly was involved in the Irish boxing set up, having been in the corner for his daughter Katie's Olympic gold medal run in 2012.

But according to Harrington in her book: “I could have learnt so much training with Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes and Kenny Egan, and Katie Taylor.

“But it just wasn’t happening, and that made it really hard. Katie didn’t spar with females; Pete didn’t want her sparring with them. I asked for it, but it never happened.

"The general attitude of the IABA towards women’s boxing really annoyed me. Women weren’t being looked after; just one woman — Katie — was. And the IABA were letting this happen. The women weren’t getting the opportunity to train with the best, and they weren’t being sent to the multi-nations training camps and tournaments that the men were being sent to."

Speaking at her book launch in conversation with Second Captains, Harrington said: "I never won a fight with him in my corner. The first time I ever went away without him in my corner I won a silver medal in the World Championships."

But Harrington insists that there is no bad blood between her and Katie Taylor.

Asked if it made things awkward between the pair, she said: "I don't think it did anyway. That's exactly what it was and end the end of the day she never done anything on me.

"She was my role model when I first started but how can that not leave a bit of sour taste in your mouth. But then you get older and you realise it's just him.

"She's absolutely fantastic, she's a lady and is lovely and what she's done is fantastic. They are two different people."

Peter Taylor has since taken to Instagram to share his response to Harrington's clams on her book, writing: "I'd like to start by stating that I am proud of my role and efforts both with the IABA and AIBA working to get female boxing recognised and for spearheading campaigns to get female boxing sanctioned in Ireland and as an Olympic sport.

The former AIBA and IABA coach added: “I travelled with Katie to every boxing tournament around the world, Katie was a trailblazer for women's boxing both domestically and internationally. She became a global Women's Boxing Ambassador AIBA.

"As quoted by former AIBA president Wu 'Katie has inspired a new generation of women boxers and the acceptance of women's boxing in the Olympic program has been in part, a result of her outstanding achievements'.”