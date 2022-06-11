Kellie Harrington describes Freedom of the City of Dublin award as an 'honour'
Kellie Harrington has described the presentation of the Freedom of the City of Dublin award that she is set to receive this evening as an “honour”.
The Olympic champion is to be recognised for her sporting achievements as well as her work in the community at a ceremony later in the Mansion House.
Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland will present Harrington, who took gold for Ireland at last summer's Tokyo Games, will present the award.
Harington said that being recognised by her native city was an honour.
“I am so grateful,” she said. “It gives me and my family a huge sense of pride and I would like to thank the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council on behalf of my family, my community an all who has supported me on my journey.
"There is not too many women on this role of honour and I am delighted to be one of three incredible women who will receive this award."
Lord Mayor Gilliand who will also present awards to activist Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken at the ceremony, said the three women "have made a significant contribution to our city and indeed our country”.
A total of 83 people ranging from presidents to prisoners of conscience to people in sports and entertainment, including former Dublin football managers Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin, Jack Charlton, Ronnie Delany and Brian O'Driscoll, have previously been conferred with the Freedom of the City.
Meanwhile, Harrington, who missed the recent World Championships because of injury, is targeting a return to action at the Europeans.
Speaking recently to RTÉ Sport, she said: "I'll hopefully be back sparring by the start of July and getting ready for the Europeans in October.
"I’m just getting back slowly but surely and looking after my physical and mental health."
