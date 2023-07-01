Kellie Harrington adds European Games gold medal to her collection

Kellie Harrington with her gold medal after winning her Women's 60kg final bout against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia at the Nowy Targ Arena during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington produced another masterclass to claim gold at the European Games in Poland today, the 33-year-old Dubliner defeating Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina 5-0 by unanimous decision in the women’s lightweight (60kg) final.

Shadrina, a Russian who now competes for Serbia, proved a tricky puzzle for the reigning Olympic champion to solve, with Harrington losing the first round 3-2 at the Nowy Targ Arena.

However, Harrington summoned all her skill and experience in the second, adjusting to the Serbian’s head-down, charging style and taking it 5-0.

“I did what I needed to do, got over the line, got my (Olympic) qualification, gold medal, I’m happy out,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going home to my family, to Mandy, to taking a break and regrouping and trying to work on tactics.”

Going into the final round, Harrington was ahead 20-18 on two judges’ scorecards, with the other three tied, and from there she kept moving, inviting Shadrina’s attacks and more than matching them in their late exchanges. She took the round 5-0, sealing victory.

Kellie Harrington celebrates after winning against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia in their Women's 60kg final bout at the Nowy Targ Arena during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“The first round, I’m not going to say I was asleep, but I was in sparring mode, sussing it out, seeing what she was going to bring, and she was jumping in with her shots,” said Harrington.

“I knew I had to go back out and put a bit of a push on but without being silly and getting caught. That’s what I did.”

The win means Harrington has won gold at the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships and now the European Games, her latest title completing a remarkable turnaround this year after the Dubliner struggled for form, and at times for motivation, on the build-up.

“The love was always there, I just lost it a little, found it again, and I’m sure I’ll lose it again before Paris,” she laughed. “It’s a love-hate relationship, but I always find the love to keep it going.”

Harrington shook off any concerns about her form by securing Olympic qualification by winning her quarter-final on Wednesday, and was utterly dominant when defeating 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely of France on Friday.

“I’m going out there to perform and to come back and make myself feel good, make myself proud,” she said after that bout. “The last one was for the country, when we all needed it. This one is for me.”

Jack Marley came up short in his 92kg final against Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhidine, the 20-year-old Dubliner outclassed from start to finish and losing by unanimous decision.

He lost the first round 5-0 then came out swinging, chasing the fight, in the second, but the Italian was slicker in their exchanges, taking it 5-0.

From there, it was mainly a fight for pride, and the Sallynoggin native put in a stout display in the third, but it wasn’t near enough – beaten again 5-0.

Marley, however, had a big consolation prize via his silver medal, and more importantly Olympic qualification, which he sealed by winning his semi-final on Friday. Aoife O’Rourke is the final Irish boxer in action on Sunday, contesting the 75kg final at 12:40pm Irish time.

Elsewhere, a trio of Irish kickboxers will fight for gold on Sunday after winning their respective semi-finals. Nathan Tait defeated Switzerland’s Danylo Mancari to advance to the point fighting 74kg final, while Amy Wall will contest the women’s full contact 60kg final after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Poland’s Kinga Szlachcic.

Conor McGlinchey was the third Irish fighter to advance with a last-gasp win over Italy’s Riccardo Albanese in the 84kg point fighting semi-final.

Jodie Brown was narrowly beaten by Slovenia’s Tina Baloh in her point fighting 60kg semi-final, while Nicole Bannon lost out 2-1 to Italy’s Luna Mendy in her light contact 60kg semi-final, with both having the consolation of bronze medals.

In triathlon, Ireland’s team of James Edgar, Erin McConnell, Luke McCarron, and Carolyn Hayes finished 14th in today’s mixed relay. In canoe slalom, Noel Hendrick and Samuel Curtis finished 28th and 31st respectively in the semi-final of the Men’s K1. Madison Corcoran placed 23rd in the women’s equivalent.