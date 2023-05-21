Katie Taylor’s reaction as her unbeaten record ends in Dublin thriller

Hearbreak for Katie as her big night in Dublin ends in defeat

Katie Taylor after her defeat to Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin — © SPORTSFILE

Katie Taylor confirmed she is ready for an instant rematch with Chantelle Cameron after her unbeaten professional record was ended in an epic contest in Dublin's 3Arena.

Taylor suffered her first defeat in professional boxing as Cameron defended her undisputed lightweight crown with a majority decision win.

The judges scorecards read 95-95 draw, and 96-94, 96-94 to the English fighter, with a clearly deflated Taylor already eyeing up a rematch.

"I was expecting a gruelling fight and that's what it was. I obviously came up short. I always love a challenge and I'm looking forward to the rematch," said Taylor

"This isn't how I wanted the homecoming to go but I'm grateful that this event could sell out in a couple of minutes."Congratulations to Chantelle on a

fantastic performance. It was a tough battle. I gruelling 10 rounds, as I expected it to be.

"I just came up short tonight, but I look forward to doing it again."

Cameron admitted she feared the judges would be swayed by a partisan Dublin crowd, as Taylor pulled the scorecards close with a surge in the final rounds."I was petrified. I've seen results go the other way in the past," she said, when asked if the scoring would be a concern.

"It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best. She's so fast and tough. She's one of the greatest boxers there is.

"My strength is putting the pressure on. I don't mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash.

"I've just beat another undisputed champion. I'm sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.

"Unbelievable atmosphere. It's a shame they weren't backing me but Katie has a great following. I put my belts up against the pound-for-pound best so I've clearly got some guts."

Cameron hinted she will want a few alterations to the schedule for a rematch, as she suggested she has earned the right to claim top billing.

"I need to speak to my team because everything was in Katie's favour in this fight," she added."I walked to the ring first and also came to Ireland so weneed to speak about how it's going to play out with the rematch.

"I've always wanted the Katie fight so I knew I had to bite the bullet on everything. Katie challenged me on Instagram and I have all the respect for her but it's my turn now."

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the rematch would go ahead in the autumn and suggested it will staged in Dublin once again.

"It was such a close fight and if it was going to go one way, maybe that was a fair result," said Hearn.

"There is a rematch clause in there and we will be doing this fight again here in Dublin in autumn this year."