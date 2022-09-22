Katie Taylor’s next appearance in the ring is confirmed

Taylor will top the bill against the 32-year-old Carabajal who is undefeated in her 19 professional contests.

Katie Taylor is set to return to action in October. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

World champion Katie Taylor will return to the ring for the first time since her epic clash against Amanda Serrano when she defends her lightweight titles against Argentina’s Karen Carabajal at the London Area on Saturday, October 29.

Taylor will top the bill against the 32-year-old Carabajal who is undefeated in her 19 professional contests.

A native of Buenos Aires, she is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian super-featherweight champion and is promoted by Argentinian legend Marcos Maidana.

This is her first fight outside her native country, but she promises to cause the upset of the century at the venue where Taylor made her professional debut in 2016.

“I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win,” said Carabajal. “All the belts will come back to Argentina.”

There is a strong Irish flavour to the card with undefeated Belfast super-welterweight Caoimhín Agyarko (12-0) defending his WBA international title against New York’s undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0) in his third fight of 2022, while Kildare lightweight contender Gary Cully (14-0) fights under the Matchroom promotional banner for the first time. The latter is trained by Katie Taylor’s father Pete.

Inevitably all eyes will be on Taylor as she bids for her 22nd successive win.Ticket details for the October 29 show will be announced shortly.