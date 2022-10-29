Katie Taylor’s five best moments as she prepares to defend her world titles

Taylor will put her belts on the line against the Argentinian challenger on Saturday evening at Wembley Arena

Katie Taylor is set to return to action in October. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor has suggested “the best is yet to come” ahead of her showdown with Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday night.

Taylor will put her belts on the line against the Argentinian challenger on Saturday evening at Wembley Arena – the venue where her professional career began six years ago.

She has since gone on to conquer the world, recording 21 successive wins including six by knockout, having most recently defeated Amanda Serrano in April at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here, sundayworld.com looks back at five occasions that ensured Taylor is reserved a special place in Irish sporting folklore.

Headlining Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano during a press conference at The Leadenhall Building, London. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. — © PA

Having already fought at one of the most prestigious venues in the world back in 2019 on the Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz undercard, 2022 was the time for Taylor to headline MSG herself against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano.

Being part of the first women’s boxing match to headline MSG just goes to show the success and star figure of Katie Taylor. With so many famous events taking place there, Taylor etched her name into history when she fought Serrano.

A lot of the build-up to the fight was centred around Eddie Hearn (Taylor’s promoter) and Jake Paul (Serrano’s promoter) going back and forth at the press conferences and media days.

However, all that focus was shifted to the fight as Taylor and Serrano went to war for 10 rounds. Taylor came out on top, winning a close split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96). The historic win saw Taylor retain her undisputed lightweight title for the sixth time.

2012 Olympic Gold in London

Bearing the flag for Ireland before the 2012 Olympics must have been a proud moment for Taylor, but then going on to win Olympic gold in the lightweight division is a special achievement.

Winning gold herself is a fantastic feat but winning it whilst representing your country in one of the most historic sporting events to ever exist is quite something.

2012 was the inaugural year women’s boxing to be included in the Olympics, adding even more value to Taylor’s achievement.

Her first win in the tournament saw her defeat current WBC and WBO World Super-Welterweight champion Natasha Jonas with an imposing 26-15 victory.

Two days later saw Taylor book herself into the final, a dominant 17-9 victory over Tajikistan’s Mavzuna Chorieva guaranteed Taylor at least a silver medal.

Only a day after her semi-final success, Taylor’s dreams were realised as she defeated Russian Sofya Ochigava to become the first-ever Olympic female Lightweight champion.

Undisputed Lightweight Champion

Katie Taylor during a media workout at BXR London — © PA

Having been in possession of the IBF, WBO and WBA belts, Katie Taylor only needed the WBC to become the undisputed lightweight Queen.

Belgian Delfine Persoon was the woman standing in the way of Taylor making history.

The pre-fight build-up was filled with controversy. Claims were made against Persoon about her asthma, as well as issues with the two fighters staying in the hotel. Persoon’s management was not happy with the late demands made by Taylor’s side.

The fight itself was also filled with controversy, with many believing that Persoon had won the fight, however, it was Taylor who came out on top, winning by majority decision (96-94 x2, 95-95).

The win saw Taylor secure the WBC belt, historically becoming one of only eight boxers to hold all four major world titles in boxing simultaneously.

Winning a first world title as a professional

A seventh-round TKO victory over Nina Meinke in a title eliminator, secured Katie Taylor the opportunity to compete for her first world title.

Her opponent was Anahi Ester Sanchez, but she missed weight and was stripped by the WBA, meaning only Taylor could win the title.

She did so in dominant fashion at the Principality Stadium on the Anthony Joshua Carlos Takam undercard. Her speed and power were the dominant factors in the fight. Taylor dropped Sanchez in the second with a body shot but controlled the rest of the fight to secure a clear unanimous decision (99-90) and her first world title.

Professional debut at Wembley

Katie Taylor celebrates victory over Nina Meinke following their WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship bout at Wembley Stadium, London. — © PA

After winning Olympic gold in London, Taylor went on to win two more lightweight titles, one in the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and then the inaugural European Games in 2015.

A failed attempt in winning gold at the 2016 Olympics saw Taylor turn professional.

Just four months after her final amateur bout, Taylor made her debut at Wembley Arena.

Her first professional fight was against Karina Szmalenberg and Taylor won the fight with a third-round TKO.