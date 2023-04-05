Katie Taylor’s Dublin fight proves to be a huge hit at the box office

Ireland’s world champion will fight as a professional on home soil for the first time

The Katie Taylor homecoming fight at the 3Arena on May 20 is understood to have sold out within minutes of tickets going on public sale this morning.

Promoters Matchroom have yet to officially confirm that all the available tickets have been purchased.

But within minutes of the ticket sale beginning at 10.0am, there were none available on either the Ticketmaster or Stage Front websites.

Hundreds of fans were left disappointed when they were unable to purchase tickets which ranged in price from €80 to €1,500 for ringside VIP seats.

The other tickets were priced at €100, €140, €250, €500 and €750 each. It is believed that between 8,000 and 9,000 tickets were put on sale.

A number were sold to selected 3Arena and Matchroom customers on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

It was a foregone conclusion that there would be huge demand for the tickets given the historic nature of the fight and Taylor’s stature in Ireland.

This is her first professional fight on Irish soil and possibly her last as well.

The scarcity of tickets will inevitably focus on the failure of Matchroom, Croke Park and to a lesser extent the Government to hammer out a deal with would have allowed the May 20 fight to go ahead at Croke Park where 80,000 tickets would have been available.

Matchroom was prepared to sell a sizeable number of these tickets at €40 each in order to ensure that families could afford to go.

But once the fight was moved indoors to the smaller 3Arena, it was inevitable that the scarcity of tickets would increase the price.

Taylor was originally scheduled to face Amanda Serrano on May 20 in a repeat of their memorable 19,000 sell out fight in Madison Square Garden last year.

However, soon after it became clear that the fight would not take place in Croke Park, Serrano pulled out saying she was injured.

Taylor will now challenge England Chantelle Cameron, the current undisputed and undefeated World super lightweight champion. The Bray fighter will be bidding to maintain her unbeaten professional record (22-0) but even if she loses she will retain her four World lightweight titles.

But a victory and the huge interest in the May 20 fight could see the idea of a stadium fight in Ireland being reignited. However, the chances of Matchroom and Croke Park ever doing a deal are remote.