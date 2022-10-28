Katie Taylor’s dream fight in Croke Park could be against another opponent and not Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor ahead of her undisputed lightweight bout with Karen Carabajal. Photo by: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile — © Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor’s dream fight in Croke Park next year could be against an opponent other than Amanda Serrano.

“It takes two to tango, but I think there is no shortage of big fights out there for me. It doesn’t have to be Amanda Serrano,” declared Taylor, who defends her undisputed world lightweight belts tomorrow night at the Wembley Arena.

“Obviously, I would love to have that big homecoming fight. We were in talks with Croke Park over the last few months . . . it can easily happen.

“So, that is an amazing thought for me – to have a homecoming fight in Croke Park, the biggest stadium in the country with 80,000 people. It would be a mega event – possibly the biggest event in women’s boxing so far.”

One credible Croke Park opponent for Taylor would be the winner of the super lightweight world title fight between England’s Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill – who Taylor beat early in her professional career – in Abu Dhabi on November 5.

Rio Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossely or crossover stars like Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm or Amanda Nunes are also possibilities, though they are more likely to be pencilled in for Taylor’s first appearance in Las Vegas.

Taylor revealed fighting in the famous Nevada venue is on her bucket list as well.

“I would love to fight in Vegas. It is another mega place for boxing. All the big fighters have fought there. It would be amazing to take off my bucket list.”

The former Republic of Ireland soccer star hinted that she might add a fight in Australia to that bucket list to coincide with Ireland’s historic appearance in the women’s World Cup there next summer.

Ireland play their three qualification matches in Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane, respectively. She won 11 senior soccer caps between 2006 and 2009.

Even though she turned 36 in July and has 21 professional fights under her belt she bristles at the suggestion that retirement is on the horizon.

“I don’t understand why everybody keeps asking me about retirement. I feel good. You definitely can’t go on forever, but I feel very, very good right now and very fresh.

“I just absolutely love my sport. I love the boxing gym. I love the sparring sessions. I love the hard work in the gym. I am not sick of it yet. I am still as passionate about boxing as I ever was.”

Though acknowledging her Saturday night fight against an unheralded but unbeaten Argentinian opponent Karen Carabajal (left) is not on the mega scale of her Madison Square Garden showdown against Serrano, Taylor insists her motivation levels are unchanged.

“I don’t find it hard to motivate myself for these kind of challenges. Every fight is a tough fight at this stage. She is an unbeaten, hungry young fighter. And I am as excited about this fight as I am about any other fight.”

Taylor acknowledged she would like to win inside the distance for the first time since 2017. “I would like to finish all my fights before they go the judges.”

A former training partner of Taylor’s during her amateur days, Kildare lightweight Gary Cully, who is coached by Katie’s father Pete, will also make his Matchroom Promotion debut aiming to extend his record to 15-0. Both fights will be shown live on the DAZN subscription steaming service.