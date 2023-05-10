Katie Taylor’s Croke Park dream as she prepares for Dublin homecoming

Undisputed lightweight champion relishing ‘huge occasion’ at 3Arena against Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face off with promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of theior fight at the 3Arena on Saturday May 20

Katie Taylor still wants to fight in Croke Park but for now is completely focussed on becoming an undisputed two-weight World champion in her first professional fight in Ireland.

Taylor flies into Dublin at the weekend ahead of her title fight against unbeaten Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena on Saturday week.

Speaking from her training base in Vernon, Connecticut the undefeated Bray fighter said: “I am just so excited because this could be the biggest moment of my career so far having a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion in front of the people who have supported me for years and years.

“I guess there is a bit of added pressure this time round in front of the home crowd. But I have the experience of fighting on these big occasions when there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

“I am just getting on with things. I am looking forward to the fight. I’m not feeling the pressure right now, just looking forward to stepping in and to fight at home.

"This is a huge occasion for me, and I’m just delighted to actually get a chance to fight at home.

“A few years ago, I didn’t think this was going to happen so I’m just so delighted, so proud.”

For only the second time in her professional career, Taylor will be fighting in the 140lb super lightweight (also known as the light welterweight) category.

She believes it will benefit her psychologically not to have to fret over making weight. All but one of her 22 pro fights have been in the 135lb lightweight division.

“I can eat what I want and just focus on the actual fight. I feel very, very comfortable at this weight and very strong as well.

“I don’t think there is much of a difference between the lightweight division and the light welterweight division.

"She is probably a bit bigger than me but not too much. So I am very comfortable at this weight.”

She insisted she has no particular fears about facing Cameron.

“But I am obviously aware of the challenge ahead of me. She has a big engine, and I am prepared for that. She is big and strong, and I am prepared for that as well,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I fear anything (about her). But I am aware of the challenge ahead and I will be ready for whatever comes my way in the fight.”

Taylor said she “definitely hadn’t given up” on a Croke Park fight.

“I would absolutely love the opportunity to fight in Croke Park, our most iconic stadium. But these things are genuinely outside my control,” she said.

She said she was delighted that Conor McGregor was involved in the 3Area show as a sponsor.

“It is great to get support from somebody as big as him. Conor has been so supportive of me from the get-go,” she said.

"I am very grateful for that support and grateful that he is involved in this fight as well. It is a fantastic addition to the show.”

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist expressed alarm at the prospect of boxing being dropped from the Olympic programme.

“Ever since I was a kid my dream was to win an Olympic gold medal – that is all I dreamt of. It is quite sad if it does go out of the Olympic Games. Kids will grow up without that dream,” she said.

“I think it would be a huge blow to boxing because the biggest incentive for boxers is the Olympics.

"So, I hope they can sort out the issues because the Olympics is a huge part of boxing.”