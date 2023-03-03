Katie Taylor wants homecoming fight against world welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron
Katie Taylor wants to fight undisputed light welterweight World champion Chantelle Cameron in the 3Arena on May 20.
In her first comment on the long-drawn out saga about her home coming fight Taylor said she was willing to face Cameron on May 20 in Dublin.
In a post on Instagram, Taylor said: “Let’s get it done @EddieHearn, this homecoming has waited long enough! @3arenadublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go @chancam91, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two-weight undisputed champ.”
What is interesting about the offer is that it would not be at Taylor's preferred lightweight division but at the next weight up.
Cameron is due to fight on April 1 in London, but she has long expressed an interest in taking on Taylor but whether it will happen in Dublin in May remains to be seen.
