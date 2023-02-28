Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano World championship Dublin rematch officially cancelled

In a statement issued this afternoon the promoters announced that due to an injury sustained by Serrano the fight will not be going ahead

Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano during their undisputed world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden — © SPORTSFILE

The Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano World title fight scheduled for Dublin on May 20 has been called off.

In a short statement issued this afternoon the promoters announced that due to an injury sustained by Serrano the fight will not be going ahead as planned.

It added that Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions are in ‘discussions about finding a revised date for the bout.’

Further details will follow in due course,” concluded the statement.

No information was provided about the nature of Serrano’s injury or where she sustained it.

It had been reported earlier today that the Puerto Rican fighter had pulled out of the May 20 showdown.

The fight was announced earlier this month moments after the Puerto Rican born fighter became the undisputed featherweight champion of the world when she beat Erika Cruz in Madison Square Garden.

The news was overshadowed because Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn also confirmed the rematch between the undisputed lightweight champion Taylor and Serrano would not take place in Croke Park as had been originally intended.

No venue in Dublin was confirmed but it was anticipated that the May 20 clash would take place in the 3Arena.

Significantly, however, planned press conferences for New York and Dublin to announce the rematch planned for the following week were subsequently cancelled.

Hearn did fly into Dublin for a meeting with Conor McGregor who had offered to meet the security costs of staging the Croke Park show. Essentially this was just a publicity stunt though Hearn did confirm that the May 20th show would almost certainty take place in the 3Arena.

Even before today’s announcement there was scepticism in boxing circles about the May 20 fight.

Her management team had initially agreed to come to Dublin on the basis the fight would take place in the 80,000 capacity Croke Park.

It would have garnered worldwide attention for being the first female fight to top the bill on a stadium show and Serrano would have secured a huge purse.

However, she would have had to make do with a much reduced pay cheque for a fight in the 3Arena.

When Taylor and Serrano clashed in Madison Square Garden last April there was a sell-out attendance of 19,187 with the gate receipts exceeding €1.36m.

Unless the average cost of the tickets for the 3Arena was in the region of €150 each it would not have been possible to match that figure.

It is probable that Taylor homecoming’s fight on May 20 will still go ahead with a different opponent.

Eddie Hearn has already name-checked England’s Chantelle Cameron, the current undisputed light welterweight World champion as a future Taylor opponent.

Though Hearn has indicated that all of Taylor’s future fights will be against undisputed World champions there is a possibility she could opt for a mandatory defence of one of her belts in order to make sure she kept her one hundred percent professional record.

Ironically, in the event of the May 20 show being a commercial success and Taylor winning it would revive interest in a Croke Park showdown between Taylor and Serrano in September.

The GAA would be more receptive to this date than the planned Mayo 20 show. But there is still a yawning gap of around three quarters of a million euro in what Matchroom are prepared to pay Croke Park and what the stadium is demanding.