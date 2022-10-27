Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano dream rematch in Croke Park hits a major legal snag

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing, who jointly promoted the Big Apple fight with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), filed a lawsuit against Paul for defamation

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their world lightweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Katie Taylor’s dream of a rematch against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park next summer has suffered a major blow following confirmation that their first clash in Madison Square Garden has become entangled in two multi-million dollar lawsuits.

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing, who jointly promoted the Big Apple fight with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), filed a lawsuit against Paul for defamation after Paul accused Matchroom of paying off a boxing judge.

The boxing judge, Glenn Feldman, who officiated at the Taylor-Serrano fight, is now also suing Paul. Feldman’s attorney Frank Salzano told ESPN that his client, a well-known judge in professional fights, is seeking separate damages.

The defamation complaint was filed earlier this week in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Unless the cases can be resolved quickly it is difficult to see how Matchroom and MVP, who promote Serrano, can agree a rematch in Croke Park in 2023.

The original plan, which would have seen Taylor and Serrano square off in Croke Park on the last Saturday in September, was scuppered because of the demands of MVP. Interestingly, Serrano said recently that the rematch might not take place until 2024.

Even though they have worked together, there is no love lost between Hearn and the influencer/boxer/promoter Paul.

The American said last month that he believed Feldman was getting paid to judge bouts in favour of Matchroom fighters.

Feldman was a judge at the bout between Taylor and Serrano on April 30 and was ringside again for the Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Taylor beat Serrano on a split 2-1 decision. Feldman scored the contest 97-93 in favour of Taylor while judge Guido Cavalleri had Taylor winning 96-93. The third judge Benoit Roussei favoured Serrano 96-94.

Feldman was the only judge to score the fight for Joshua in his rematch against Usyk.

A highly-respected figure in boxing, Feldman has been a judge since 1992. He has officiated at more than 1,200 fights, including Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Hearn and Matchroom are seeking more than $100m (€99m) in damages. It’s not clear how much Feldman is seeking.

Paul is back in the ring on Saturday night in a pay-per-view event in Arizona against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

On the same night, Katie Taylor defends her lightweight belts in Wembley Arena against unbeaten Argentinian Elizabeth Carabajal.