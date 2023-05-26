Katie Taylor rematch ‘dead in the water’ admits Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano ahead of their fight last year which was won by Taylor

Amanda Serrano has admitted the prospect of a rematch against Katie Taylor is ‘dead in the water’ in the wake of Taylor’s first career loss at the 3Arena last weekend.

It was Serrano’s withdrawal from a rematch against Taylor which prompted the Bray fighter to call out Chantelle Cameron in a post on Instagram.

This set in motion a series of events which ended in Taylor’s bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion failing.

Interviewed by Ariel Helwani on his MMA hour podcast, Serrano said she thought it was a mistake on Taylor’s part to challenge Cameron.

“Cameron is a big girl, she is tough, she is strong and is undefeated and an undisputed champion,” she said.

"She is a great fighter. I was a bit scared about the fight. I was upset and selfishly I was thinking this could be the end of my rematch with Katie.

“But then again it would be great for undisputed to fight undisputed. I know Katie only wants to fight the best and I thought it would be a great fight for women’s boxing.”

Serrano’ worst fears were realised on fight night when Cameron beat Taylor on a majority decision.

“I felt the right woman won. It was a great fight in the sport of women’s boxing, and I was so excited to see it. I had it 8-2, at worst 7-3 (two of the judges scored it 6-4, the third judge had it 5-5 draw). I think Cameron deserved it and I am happy she got the win.”

But the Porto Rican born, Brooklyn based fighter accepted the result means her rematch against Taylor will probably never happen now.

Asked by Helwani whether the rematch had gone up and smoke and died as a result of Cameron winning Serrano replied: “Definitely, I think it did because Katie is a warrior and Katie is a fighter and she is true fighter and she is going to want to get that back (against Cameron). Losing sucks big time and being at home it must have hurt a lot more.”

Later in the interview she suggested there was chance the rematch might be revived if Taylor beats Cameron in a rematch. “But I don’t think that will happen. If she loses again (to Cameron) I don’t know what Katie will want to do, whether she wants to retire or not. I know my career is going to continue.”

The current undisputed featherweight champion said she was ‘at peace’ with the prospects of never getting an opportunity to avenge the defeat she suffered against Taylor in Madison Square Garden last year.

“I believe I won that fight, the team believes I won that fight, the world seen what happened. It sucks. Knowing I won that fight and not getting the decision sucks,” she said.

“But as I said earlier I respect Katie so much. I am dedicated to the sport of boxing, but Katie is on a different level, “ said Cameron who said Taylor will not rest until she had an opportunity to avenge the loss to Cameron.

Serrano said she first damaged her left hand in a fight against Miriam Gutierrez in Tampa in December 2021. “I’m not a complainer. I dealt with it.”

However, in the featherweight reunification fight against Erika Cruz in February she did more damage. “My hand was quite sore afterwards and I wasn’t expecting to get cut again.”

The Serrano-Taylor rematch was announced in the ring after the Cruz fight. But once it became clear it would be taking place in the 3Arena rather than Croke Park, the Serrano camp became less enthusiastic about coming to Dublin.

Ultimately, Serrano pulled out citing her injuries. She is now back in the gym.

“I am now training smarter using bigger gloves,” she said.

She defends her belts against a former opponent Heather Hardy in Dallas in July.