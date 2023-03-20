Katie Taylor relishing Dublin 3Arena showdown with Chantelle Cameron

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists undisputed lightweight champion’s homecoming will sell out next week

20 March 2023; Katie Taylor poses for a portrait before a media conference, held at the Mansion House in Dublin, ahead of her undisputed super lightweight championship fight with Chantelle Cameron, on May 20th at 3Arena in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tickets for Katie Taylor’s historic homecoming fight at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20 will go on sale next week.

Discussions are on-going about what they will cost but ringside seats for the historic clash are likely to sell for in the region of €1,500 each.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn predicted today that the fight will be a sell-out and a lot of fans will be left disappointed.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin’s Mansion House Hearn said: “Obviously we are going to have a problem next week. You will have a lot of upset people and I have it all the time when you have a sell-out.”

He appealed to fans not to re-sell tickets at inflated prices.

“I don’t think you will get a great deal of that because people will be just obsessed with going to witness this historic moment,” he said.

He confirmed that between eight and nine thousand tickets will go on sale.

Asked about the probable price range he said: “From very accessible to expensive.”

Katie Taylor, who flew in this morning from her training base in Connecticut for the press conference explained why she had broken with tradition and called out her opponent on social media.

“Just to make sure it happened. Once we knew Serrano was unavailable, Chantelle was the next best option, I guess. We wanted the fight for a long time now, so we just wanted to put pressure on her, on Eddie (Hearn) and the team to actually make it happen,” she said.

Taylor said she performs better when she is under pressure.

“I am a pressure fighter. For my whole career, I've been feeling the pressure. This is exactly where I want to be,” she said.

Being the champion that every boxer wants to take down doesn’t faze her in the least.

"I definitely know that I'm going to be facing the best opponents. So, I obviously have to raise my game with them as well. But I perform so much better when I am under pressure.

As Taylor is challenging the defending super lightweight World champion Cameron will have the honour of being last into the ring on May 20

“It doesn't make any difference to me. I don't think too much about the ring entrance, to be quite honest with you,” said Taylor.

This will be Taylor’s first fight in Ireland since turning professional after the 2016 Olympics.

She hasn’t boxed in Ireland since February 2016 when she beat Queen Underwood in Tralee’s Brandon Hotel in an exhibition bout.

She predicted the atmosphere on May 20 will be amazing.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric. I know that it holds maybe eight or 9,000 people, but the atmosphere is going to be very loud,” she said.

“A few years ago, we were worrying about whether we were going to sell out little York Hall and here we are a few years later, the progress has been incredible. I definitely have a sense of pride in having the chance to inspire some young girls out there as well.

Meanwhile, Chantelle Cameron’s trainer Jamie Moore twice refused to comment on his association in the past with gangland figure Daniel Kinahan.

“We’re here to talk about the fight,” said the former European super welterweight champion who was wounded in a gun attack in Spain in 2014 in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.