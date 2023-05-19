Katie Taylor meets childhood hero, Deirdre Gogarty, for first time in a decade

The Bray Battler is filmed as she is guided into a room where Deirdre, Taylor's hero and inspiration when she was growing up, is waiting for her

Katie Taylor has been reunited with her childhood hero, Deirdre Gogarty, Ireland’s first female world champion, for the first time in over a decade.

In a touching moment that was recorded as part of the buildup to tomorrow night’s epic homecoming encounter, the Bray Battler is filmed as she is guided into a room where Deirdre, Taylor's hero and inspiration when she was growing up, is waiting for her.

In the clip shared on Katie’s Instagram page, Katie is reminded of how she had said she was looking forward to meeting her idol, “who you looked up to”.

“Yeah, since I was 15,” Katie replies. “It’s going to be amazing, that she is going to be there, on Saturday evening.”

She is then told “you don’t have to wait until Saturday” as she is brought into the room where the legend is standing waiting for her ringside.

“Oh my god,” Kate exclaims, with a look of pure joy on her face while Deirdre extends her arms in the air.

“Oh my word,” Katie adds. “I didn’t even see you, this is incredible. Thank you so much for being here.”

“Lovely to see you again,” Deirdre says as they embrace.

It is the first time they have met since Taylor was a teenager.

And while Katie knew Deirdre was going to be at the 3Arena tomorrow night to watch her take on Chantelle Cameron, the Bray sensation had no idea that her childhood hero had travelled over to see her beforehand.

At the launch of her world title fight with Cameron in the Mansion House last March, Katie had been asked about Gogarty, the Drogheda woman who was Ireland's first-ever pro female boxer and world champion.

"Amazing," said Taylor said of the woman whose historic clash with Christy Martin took place on the Mike Tyson v Frank Bruno II card in Las Vegas in 1996.

Katie had said Deirdre was not just a hero but a pioneer of the sport.

Katie and Chantelle

“I don’t think she gets enough credit for what she actually did for women’s boxing in this country, and for what her and Christy Martin did on that night, it was absolutely incredible.

"That was one of the biggest nights of female boxing ever and just to have another pioneer there for me is so, so special.

"So I’m just absolutely delighted that she’s going to be there and I’m just so grateful for her support throughout the years as well.”

Famously, when Taylor was 11 years old she wrote Gogarty a letter asking for her guidance as she expressed her desire to win Olympic gold.

At the Mansion House, Taylor's interviewer Ciarán McIvor from the YouTube channel Boxing Bants, who is involved in the Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee, explained that Gogarty had sent him a message for Taylor - and then read it out for the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

'It is only for all the success you have had in your career that any attention has come back to me,' wrote Gogarty.

'When I opened a door for Irish women in professional boxing it wouldn’t have meant anything if you didn’t run through it.

'If you hadn’t taken women's boxing to another level then my world title and battle with Christy Martin would have just been for myself and not for women in the sport'.

"I do remember writing that letter,” Katie said. "I think my mother was sitting beside me, helping me actually write the letter to her.

"Just her support in general was amazing - and I just can’t believe it, that she’s going to be there.

"I haven’t actually seen Deirdre since I was a teenager. She actually held the pads for me as well, she invited me over to her house just for tea and a chat, and just little things like that over the years that really meant so much to me.

"Her encouragement has been very, very special and I’m just excited to see her again."