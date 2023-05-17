Katie Taylor homecoming set to smash 3Arena box-office records

Taylor v Cameron generating huge interest

Katie Taylor’s world title fight against Chantelle Cameron on Saturday night will be the highest-grossing event in the history of the 3Arena with gate receipts expected to exceed €2.75m.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said the 3Arena management had confirmed to him last night that it was the highest-grossing event ‘by an absolute mile.’

While he declined to give a specific figure, he suggested it was between two and three million euro. It is expected that Katie Taylor’s purse will be in the region of €1m.

Taylor’s last fight in New York’s Madison Square target generated gross gate receipts of €1.3m from a sell-out attendance of 19,000.

“It will be a huge amount more than that (figure) even though we had only 8,000 tickets to sell,” Hearn said.

He acknowledged tickets were expensive but insisted that fight was a sell out. Any tickets on sale now were being offered by hospitality companies who had purchased them at face value in the hope of reselling them for a profit.

Hearn confirmed that though Chantelle Cameron is defending her five super-lightweight belts, only Taylor has a rematch clause in her contract. This means if Taylor is beaten for the first time in her professional career, the English fighter will be contractually obliged to give the Bray boxer a rematch if she requests one.

There was a discreet Garda presence at today’s public workout held in Pembroke Square at Dundrum Town Centre.

However, Hearn played down suggestions that Matchroom had specifically beefed-up their own security for the fight. “There hasn’t been an excessive spend on security,” he said.

“Listen, of course, everybody in this country wants to make sure that the event goes ahead smoothly. So, in that respect the eyes of the world are on this fight and are on Dublin.

“Of course, we have security. We have security wherever we go. We have just been to Guadalajara where we had three times the security that we have in Dublin.”

He acknowledged, however, that they were forced to cap the attendances at public events, particularly the weigh-in on Friday.

“We had 5,000 ticket requests for the weigh in but at the moment only allowed 300 people are allowed in. We are having ongoing talks about this.”

The millionaire promoter also complained about hotel prices in Dublin.

“The only that has been off putting is the hotel prices. F*** me, (we) never spent so much money on hotels. I’m talking about New York, I’m talking about (Las) Vegas, London, Madrid, and Milan.”

According to Matchroom sources, the cost of staging the show in Dublin is twice what a comparable show in London would be.

Hearn said up to a couple of years ago he was pessimistic that Katie Taylor would ever be able to fight in Dublin.

“I just thought we have no real boxing taking place in Ireland and with her ability to sell elsewhere, we relied less on having to promote. This should (a fight in Dublin) have happened in her first five or six fights.

“It is quite remarkable that she has to do it all without Dublin. She could have come here and filled arenas consistently. But she has had to go on the road to do it.”

Hearn said a show in Croke Park in September involving Katie Taylor was ‘not dead in the water.’

“(Amanda) Serrano is now coming back quite actively, saying, 'I want this Katie Taylor rematch' and September could be an option for that.”

Serrano is due to fight Heather Hardy on August 5th, which casts doubt on whether she would be prepared to take on Taylor in September.

“You never know. She is fighting Heather Hardy and no disrespect, so end of September could be a possibility.

"We don't want to wait either but listen, Katie has to get through Saturday first. I mean, it could be a Chantelle Cameron rematch.”

Hearn suggested that both fighters were in their prime, though he acknowledged there was a view that Taylor was past her best.

“I spoke to Brian (Peters, Taylor’s manager) this morning and he's saying, 'She's up for it.' They're a bit worried that she's up for it to the point where she just wants a war. And she'll be told what to do and take her instructions into the fight, but Brian is a bit worried that all hell will break loose in the ring, and I think that's just the way she fights.

“For Chantelle to win would be one of the greatest victories for a British fighter. To go away from home and beat the greatest of all time – in my opinion – in her backyard, would be unbelievable. And for Katie to become a two-weight undisputed world champion in Dublin would be too.

“If Chantelle wins, there's a massive rematch. If Katie wins, she fights Serrano. So, there's a massive fight either way. The rewards for a win either way are massive,” said Hearn.