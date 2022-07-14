Jake Paul says he’ll put Conor McGregor 'back on a leash’ in online rant

The Notorious was responding to Paul’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, in which he once again called for a showdown between the pair, who have been publicly feuding for several months.

Jake Paul has unleashed a scathing attack on Conor McGregor in an online rant after the Irishman called the former YouTuber a “nobody”.

McGregor laughed off Paul’s call-out online and trolled him in a tweet, writing: “You’re a flop, kid. A nobody.”

This prompted Paul to insult the Dubliner in a vicious tirade on Instagram in which he taunted McGregor for breaking his leg last year.

“Conor, Conor, Conor – you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon,” the American began.

“Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years, and the last time you did was against (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“I’m a ‘nobody,’ you say in this tweet. Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f***ing kid from Ohio – I really am a nobody. But this is where you fought your sixth fight: There’s literally two people in the crowd.

“And this is where I’m going to be fighting my sixth fight: Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing, August 6. I know you’ll be watching, kiddo. You have a lot to say about me, but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters...”

Paul then challenged McGregor to a bout before claiming that he’d put him “back on a leash” if he didn’t return to the UFC soon.

“You shouldn’t have f***ed with me, Conor. This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s**t now.

“Fix your calcium deficiency, stop breaking your bones, and let’s get in the ring and make $200 million. Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level. I’m my own boss.

“Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd (Mayweather), but Dana took half of it. So, no matter what you do or what you make, cut that s**t in half.

“If we went net worth for net worth, I would s**t on you, Conor. Put the bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring and shut the f**k up or I’m going to put you back on a leash. F**k you, Conor.”

Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 6, marking the first time the former Disney star has fought a professional boxer since his foray into the sport four years ago.