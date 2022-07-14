Fighting Talk | 

Jake Paul says he’ll put Conor McGregor 'back on a leash’ in online rant

The Notorious was responding to Paul’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, in which he once again called for a showdown between the pair, who have been publicly feuding for several months.
Jake Paul

Jake Paul

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Jake Paul has unleashed a scathing attack on Conor McGregor in an online rant after the Irishman called the former YouTuber a “nobody”.

The Notorious was responding to Paul’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, in which he once again called for a showdown between the pair, who have been publicly feuding for several months.

McGregor laughed off Paul’s call-out online and trolled him in a tweet, writing: “You’re a flop, kid. A nobody.”

This prompted Paul to insult the Dubliner in a vicious tirade on Instagram in which he taunted McGregor for breaking his leg last year.

“Conor, Conor, Conor – you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon,” the American began.

“Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years, and the last time you did was against (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“I’m a ‘nobody,’ you say in this tweet. Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f***ing kid from Ohio – I really am a nobody. But this is where you fought your sixth fight: There’s literally two people in the crowd.

“And this is where I’m going to be fighting my sixth fight: Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing, August 6. I know you’ll be watching, kiddo. You have a lot to say about me, but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters...”

Paul then challenged McGregor to a bout before claiming that he’d put him “back on a leash” if he didn’t return to the UFC soon.

Read more

“You shouldn’t have f***ed with me, Conor. This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s**t now.

“Fix your calcium deficiency, stop breaking your bones, and let’s get in the ring and make $200 million. Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level. I’m my own boss.

“Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd (Mayweather), but Dana took half of it. So, no matter what you do or what you make, cut that s**t in half.

“If we went net worth for net worth, I would s**t on you, Conor. Put the bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring and shut the f**k up or I’m going to put you back on a leash. F**k you, Conor.”

Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 6, marking the first time the former Disney star has fought a professional boxer since his foray into the sport four years ago.


Today's Headlines

More Boxing

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices