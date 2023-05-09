Irish Athletic Boxing Association face ban after failing to follow directive

Sanction will not impact boxers preparing to compete at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) face suspension from the International Boxing Association (IBA) for ignoring a directive to pull out of last week’s Grand Prix tournament in the Czech Republic where the Irish team won six gold medals.

However, even if the IABA are sanctioned it won’t have any impact on the participation of Irish boxers at the Paris Olympics as the IBA has no role in the tournament.

In a statement the beleaguered IBA, which has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee since 2019, confirmed that all the national federations who ignored the directive had had complaints lodged against which will be adjudicated on by their so-called Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

Led by Russian-born president Umar Kremlev the IBA initially wanted the Czech Boxing Association (CBA) which has hosted the prestigious tournament for more than half a century not to allow the US team to compete.

The previous week USA Boxing formally cuts its links with the IBA and confirmed it would be formally applying to join World Boxing, a new Federation established last month with the aim of safeguarding the future of Olympic boxing.

When the Czech Boxing Association ignored the directive and pointed out that the IBA did not have authority over the event the IBA then requested national federations to withdraw their boxers.

The Brazilian and France squads left while Poland pulled out on the eve of the Sunday’s finals even though three of their boxers had qualified for gold medal fights.

As expected, the IBA has filed complaints with the BIIU against the Czech Republic and the other 13 countries including Ireland, England, Wales, Germany, and Ukraine for disobeying their ruling.

All the indications are that the countries will be suspended although it is understood a number have suggested they were not aware of the order to pull out.

The IABA’s Board of Directors and Central Council has already decided not to participate in tournaments organised by the IBA including the elite men’s and women’s World championships due to the participation of boxers from Russia and Belarus under their own national flag.

The IABA and other National Federations could circumvent any ban from the IBA by simply cutting their links with them and linking up with World Boxing.

In Ireland’s case this decision has to be taken by club delegates at an extraordinary general meeting and there is no guarantee they would back the move.

Clubs are fearful of leaving the IBA because it would deprive young Irish fighters of the opportunity to compete in underage European and World championships. Furthermore, unless World Boxing can entice a significant block of countries to join it will lack credibility and the financial influence of the IBA.

The IABA were asked for a comment on the IBA’s decision to file a complaint against them.