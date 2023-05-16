Final words from grandfather inspired boxer Dennis Hogan to aim for more

Kilcullen-born Hogan preparing to fight on Katie Taylor undercard in Dublin on Saturday

: Dennis Hogan celebrates victory over Sam Eggington in their IBO World super-welterweight title fight in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Peter Lorimer/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

A quarter of a century after Dennis Hogan first walked through the doors of Grangecon Boxing Club, he has returned. “I get the same smell now as I got as a 13-year-old. It reminds me of old times.”

During those 25 years, Kilcullen-born Hogan chased a dream. Next Saturday night at the 3Arena he will fulfil it when he defends his IBO super welterweight world title.

“In 2012 just before my brother’s wedding, I did an interview in this boxing hall with Ger McNally of theKildare Nationalistand I told him my dream was to win a world title and come back and defend in that arena.

“Saturday’s fight was originally supposed to go ahead in Croke Park. The promoters assumed I would be disappointed when they rang me and told it me the venue was changed to the 3Arena. But fighting in the 3Arena was how I had always visualised it.

“I even had a song ‘Coming Home’ picked out for my ring-walk. But I listened to the song so often on my phone when I visualised the moment the words became a bit bland. So, I have picked a new song.”

His grandfather Paddy Burke introduced him to boxing as a seven-year-old, but Grangecon Boxing club was where he honed his skills. He was a teenager in a hurry.

By the time he was sixteen he was already a year into his carpentry apprenticeship. Better still he was eligible to obtain a licence to drive a motorbike.

“I had the bike, a Derby replica bought even before I got my licence. But when I went to collect it having got my licence I realised it had gears and my Dad had to drive it home. I learned how to drive it around the back roads.”

In 2008 Hogan won Grangecon’s first All-Ireland intermediate boxing title, at light heavyweight. In 2009 and 2010 he was beaten by 2008 Olympic silver medallist Kenneth Egan in the Irish Elite championships, but he was good enough to box for Ireland.

He was a party animal as well and by his own admission burned the candle at both ends.

The collapse of the Celtic Tiger at the end of the noughties left him struggling to find work as a carpenter. It was time for a fresh start.

On New Year’s Day in 2011 he headed to Australia. Four months later he made his professional boxing debut in Newstead, a suburb of Brisbane.

But it was a telephone conversation he had with his grandfather Paddy Burke soon afterwards which changed his life.

“It was getting close to a fight, and he recognised that I had been partying. He just said: ‘give up that drink son and give it everything you got’.

He subsequently fell ill and while Hogan returned to see him before he died. It was the last conversation between them.

After his third professional fight ended in a draw, Hogan decided it was an opportune moment to reboot his life and heed his grandfather’s advice.

“I needed to kick into gear. Professional boxing is not like the amateur game where you can have losses. One defeat can set your professional career back years.

“It just hit me. So, I walked into a bathroom, looked into the mirror, and said: ‘From now on you are going to make decisions to make you a World champion.”

He quit drinking, shed enough weight to drop a couple of weight divisions and built a career. It was a slog, though.

Initially he still worked as a carpenter to supplement his income and at times his commission for selling tickets for his fights surpassed his purse.

After 20 wins on the spin he went to Germany to face local favourite Jack Culcay for the WBA interim World super welterweight title in 2015. A rescheduling of the fight upset Hogan’s training schedule and by the time it came around he was over-cooked.

“I was a watered down version of myself for that fight in Germany. I lost but I learned a lot.”

His next World title loss was far more traumatic.

In 2019 he travelled to Monterrey in Mexico to challenge unbeaten Jaime Munguia for the WBO super welterweight title. He lost on a majority 2-0 decision, though most observers felt the Kildare native had done enough to secure the verdict.

Dennis Hogan

“I’ve always had a good instinct about boxing. I felt I could outbox him. But we got ripped off there.

“There was no drug testing, for example. We were ready for them every day, but they never came. I remember after we came out of the post-fight press conference we discovered they had gone.”

At first Hogan believed he was a World champion regardless of what the judges thought. His perspective changed over time. “The hardest bit was meeting people who said: ‘you’re the fella who got ripped off in Mexico’ and I still get it to this day.”

But at least Hogan, with the help of Dublin businessman Paul Keegan – they met when Hogan personally delivered him fight tickets – finally started earning decent money from boxing.

He had high profile fights against Jermall Charlo for the WBC World middleweight title in New York in 2019 and against rising Australia star Tim Tszyu after Covid. But for the first time in his career he failed to go the distance in either and his career was on the brink of winding down.

“I think I had brain washed myself into thinking it was my destiny to win a world title. I will always remember a conversation I had with a friend after the Tszyu fight. He said to me ‘you might want to think about what you want to do after boxing.’ That was a shock to the system.

“I was thinking f… have I being really selfish lately. I started thinking about my family (he has two daughters with his partner Brideen, who is from Inistioge in Kilkenny)”

After watching two of his sparring partners secure comfortable wins at a show in the Gold Coast Hogan convinced himself that he would roll the dice one last time

After winning two low key comeback fights, his team persuaded England’s Sam Eggington to come to Australia last autumn to defend his IBO World super welter title against Hogan.

Hogan won on a majority 2-0 decision. The ‘Hurricane’ will defend it on his professional debut in Dublin on Saturday night against Liverpudlian James Metcalf.

“My vision was always to be a unified world champion and be a world renowned public speaker.”

His story telling comes straight from his career – it is a story of resilience, goal setting and never giving up. And he hasn’t forgotten the man who inspired.

Four years ago he had a facial image of his grandfather Paddy Burke tattooed on his torso with the message ‘Give it everything you got.’

Dennis Hogan has done exactly that.