Eddie Hearn says Croke Park Katie Taylor bout would cost three times more than Wembley

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his frustration that Katie Taylor’s proposed May 20 homecoming fight against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park would cost three times more than at Wembley Stadium.

Mr Hearn said the much-anticipated bout would instead "quite possibly" have to take place at the city’s 3Arena due to the costs and time constraints of staging the event at the GAA stadium.

"The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium," Hearn told the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. "It's unbelievable. It's so frustrating.”

However, the event would be much smaller affair as the indoor Dublin venue would only accommodate around 9,000 spectators as opposed to more than 80,000 on Jones' road.

It was confirmed last December, that Taylor that her team were hoping to stage the rematch of the April 2022 fight against Serrano in Croke Park.

The stadium's director Peter McKenna had indicated that dates in the first half of this year had been ringfenced for the potentially historic occasion.

But Hearn said: “It’s a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight. So does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

"But we're so far out on the possibility with the cost of running that show and we're out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster so we've got to move."

Serrano is due in the ring against Erika Cruz this Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"So now we'll be in a big arena in Dublin, subject to Serrano winning (against Cruz) and subject to tying up a deal and then hopefully in September we revisit Croke Park. It's frustrating," Hearn added.

"But at the same time, I promised Katie Taylor would be in Ireland for her next fight. It will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are but we'll see what happens then."

When asked if the possibility of a Croke Park fight was "dead" for now, Hearn confirmed that was the case.

"Sooner or later you have to make a decision, you have to make a move and the move is we want to go on May 20.

"That's the date, so unless we go now, it's going to be another moment that we miss a fight for Katie in Ireland."