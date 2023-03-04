Eddie Hearn offers update on Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight in Dublin

Agreement close as Taylor prepares for homecoming fight.

Katie Taylor is ready to move up a weight division to take on Chantelle Cameron on May 20 — © SPORTSFILE

A Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron world title fight in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20 could be agreed upon as early as next week, according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

“We have got to agree on the money on both sides. We are not a million miles away. I just think it would be an amazing fight for Dublin if we can get in made in the next week,” said Hearn.

He revealed he has spoken to Katie Taylor in the wake of her uncharacteristic outburst on social media on Thursday night when she asked her long-time promoter to make the fight in Dublin on May 20 against the undefeated light-welterweight world champion Chantelle Cameron.

“I spoke to her on the phone. She is not in the mood to mess around. She knows what she wants. She is happy to fight anyone. She always has done. There has always been that perception that Chantelle Cameron could be the one that could be a real tough one.

“But she (Taylor) rises to the challenges. She believes she could beat anyone in Ireland. Chantelle Cameron is ready for the big opportunity. We will see where to get to next week,” said Hearn, who is in Mexico this weekend on boxing business.

Even though the odds of the fight happening on May 20 in Dublin were remote until Taylor’s intervention. Hearn pointed out that Chantelle, who is unbeaten in the pro ranks but lost to Taylor in the semi-final of the 2011 European Championships, was always a front-runner to face the Bray pugilist.

“That’s exactly what has happened. She is undisputed at 140lbs. And Katie Taylor looking at the Amanda Serrano injury has said she wants to fight on May 20. We had planned for that homecoming. The 3Arena is available. Chantelle came straight back and said: ‘I want to do it.’”

The Matchroom boss did, however, throw a couple of curve balls into the interview as possible excuses in case the deal doesn’t get done.

He pointed out that Alycia Baumgardner, the current undisputed super featherweight World champion – who is managed by Brian Peters, who also looks after Katie Taylor – is also in the mix to face Taylor while DAZN, who will stream the fight worldwide, also have to be consulted.

He stressed that from a boxing perspective, the challenge Taylor faces against Cameron is possibly more demanding than in a rematch against Amanda Serrano, who was originally chosen for the May 20 homecoming fight before she pulled out, citing an unspecified injury.

“I think it could be a tougher fighter than Amanda Serrano. Chantelle is a bigger fighter; she is very aggressive. She punches very hard, and she believes. Fair play to Katie Taylor.

“We have sat down with the DAZN to go through the schedule. They have already come back and said we need strength in May in particular. The (Taylor v Serrano) fight needs to be replaced. We will see what they want to do.”

Key issues need to be addressed before any deal is done. The most significant is whether it will be Cameron’s five world belts she has won in the 140lb light welterweight division will be up for grabs on Mayo 20 or will Taylor’s four world lightweight belts be in the mix as well.

Cameron will want a rematch clause in the event of her losing if only her light welterweight titles are on the line, which could compromise the possibility of Taylor v Serrano II going ahead in the autumn.

For the moment, though, the focus is on getting a contract signed for Taylor v Cameron at the 3Arena on May 20.