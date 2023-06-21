Date and venue for Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron II set to be confirmed

Dublin will host the second fight between the two gladiators in November

Katie Taylor will face Chantelle Cameron again in November, according to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who promotes both fighters. The rematch will likely take place in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 4 or 25.

Having lost her unbeaten professional record against Cameron in the 3Arena last month, it was anticipated Taylor, who remains the undisputed World lightweight champion, would activate the rematch clause in the fight contract.

There was some speculation, mostly prompted by Hearn, that Cameron might slim down and take on Taylor in the 135lb lightweight division, which would give her the chance of becoming an undisputed and undefeated two-weight World champion.

However, the rematch looks like it will again be at the super-lightweight. The English fighter is the undisputed 140lb world champion.

Katie Taylor V Chantelle Cameron Weigh-In

Speaking in New York, Hearn said: “Katie has said she is going to exercise that rematch clause against Chantelle Cameron. We’ll plan that fight for November time.”

Taylor, who celebrates her 37th birthday on July 2, faces a mammoth task in the rematch. Though the May 20 encounter was close, there was no doubt Cameron (32) deserved her success.

The judges’ scorecards – two of the officials scored the contest 96-94 in favour of the Northampton fighter, and the third had them level (95-95) - arguably didn’t fully reflect Cameron’s dominance.

Granted, Taylor was the more accurate puncher, but the sheer volume of punches landed by Cameron could not be overlooked.

While Taylor didn’t attend the post-fight press conference and has only given one short TV interview since, she is believed to have been unhappy with her performance.

But how precisely she intends to avenge the defeat remains a mystery, given Cameron’s ability to cut off her movement around the ring.

Interestingly, Hearn admitted he had attempted to persuade Taylor to think about other opponents, including Amanda Serrano for her next fight, but the Bray boxer is fixated on getting another chance against Cameron.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was talking Katie Taylor into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantelle Cameron. Chantelle Cameron will come into that fight as the 'A' side, as the favourite as well, and it’ll be a massive night,” said Hearn.

But if Taylor does cause an upset in the rematch, it would represent her greatest triumph.

Hearn is in New York for a Matchroom show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, which is being headlined by Donegal’s Jason Quigley.

In a fight that will define the future direction of his career, Quigley takes on Brooklyn-born Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight contest.

Unbeaten Berlanga, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, is being groomed by Matchroom for a multi-million dollar world title fight.

But if Quigley causes an upset, he could join Taylor on that Dublin card in November for a warm-up fight before getting another chance to win a world title.