Date and venue confirmed for Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron rematch

Taylor will get her chance of revenge for her first professional defeat in November

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron has been officially confirmed for Saturday, November 25 in Dublin’s 3Arena.

For the second time in six months the undefeated Northampton fighter puts her undisputed super lightweight world title on the line against the reigning undisputed World lightweight champion.

In the May showdown Cameron won on a majority 2-0 decision – the third official scored the fight a draw – to inflict a first defeat on Taylor since she turned professional in 2016.

Even though Cameron is the defending belt holder in the 140lbs division, it was Taylor who had a rematch clause inserted in the original contract which she has now opted to exercise.

There have been complains from the Chantelle camp that Taylor is not putting her four World lightweight belts on the line and the fight is again taking place in Dublin.

But the reality is that this is the money fight, and she has to accept the conditions imposed by the Taylor camp if she wants to earn a hefty purse.

The May fight sold out within minutes and according to a statement from fight promoters Matchroom, ticket details for the November fight will be announced in ‘due course’

Interestingly, in the press release confirming the fight there is just a two sentence quote from Taylor who apart from a very brief interview with RTE Television has made no comment on her loss in May.

“I'm delighted the rematch has been made and really can't wait for another huge night in November. I relish challenges like this, and these are the occasions I live for,” she is quoted as saying.

Cameron, meanwhile, has vowed to repeat the win.

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet. To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being head-butted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight,” said Cameron.

“Strap yourselves in for another electric night at the 3Arena in Dublin as Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor run it back for Super-Lightweight supremacy on Saturday November 25,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

“The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport, and I expect November 25 to be even better.”

The fight will be shown live worldwide on DAZN. Details of the undercard which will feature a number of Irish fighters will be announced later.